Let Cara Delevingne’s Rainbow Ponytail Inspire Your Bold Pride Month Looks

Pride Month is officially here, and that's cause for celebration. In honor of the occasion, Cara Delevingne pulled out all the stops for an event with Puma. The model shared a series of jaw-dropping photos on Instagram decked out in her Pride Month best, which includes a long ponytail braid that extends past her waist and has rainbow colors running through it. The slicked-back look also reveals Delevingne’s undercut, which she recently showed off at the Cannes Film Festival.

To pair with her dramatic hairstyle, Delevingne is wearing a long-sleeved rainbow fishnet top and rainbow pasties along with high-waisted leather bottoms. Her makeup, a dewy-skinned look with a barely-there smoky eye and pink lip, was courtesy of makeup artist Grey Hoffman.

“🌈🌈🌈🌈BE PROUD 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️⚧ 🦄✨🪩HAPPY PRIDE 🌈🌈🌈🌈,” the model wrote in her Instagram caption. Her hairstylist, Danielle Priano, shared the look on her own page, revealing that she used SexyHair products to create the braided style.

In the campaign for Puma’s Pride Month-inspired Together Forever collection, Delevingne is rocking a similarly bold rainbow look. Last week, the star posted a still from the campaign in which her sandy-colored hair is cascading in soft waves, allowing her rainbow eyeshadow to be the star of the show.

“Pride is not as simple as just being proud, it’s a step you take every day to love yourself, to love your community, to accept others, to lead with love,” she said in the caption, as well as mentioning that 20% of proceeds from the Together Forever collection will benefit GLAAD, an organization helping to ensure fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ+ community in media and entertainment.

While Delevingne’s rainbow braid is certainly bold, the model is no stranger to head-turning looks. She’s known to make a statement on the Met Gala red carpet, and this year’s look was no exception. Her red Dior Haute Couture suit jacket was removed to reveal her gold-painted chest, matching her opulent gold jewelry and gold makeup look.

Given that Pride Month has only just begun, fans are probably in for more rainbow-themed looks from Delevingne — and there’s no doubt she’ll deliver in her usual show-stopping fashion.