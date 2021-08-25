A New Development For Bennifer 2.0 — They Now Wear Matching Outfits

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been inseparable since reuniting as a couple. They’ve vacationed together and introduced their children to one another. (Affleck has three kids while J.Lo has two.) It appears the two are very in sync with each other and a recent development further proved this. For a trip to the mall, Affleck and Lopez matched in black and gray outfits. (If Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can tell you anything, it’s that you’ll end up adopting your lover’s style sooner or later.) Lopez, usually, is the one whose fashion is on point while Affleck exudes a more laid-back dad vibe. However, this time Bennifer 2.0 showed off their complementing fashion senses.

For their outing, Affleck went for a simple black button-down shirt and jeans look. Meanwhile, Lopez looked polished in a black tank, Tom Ford skirt, and Christian Louboutin pumps. To complete their ensembles and shield their eyes from the paparazzi cameras, the pair wore sunglasses. They lovingly held hands while Lopez, with her one arm free, clutched on to a Hermès croc bag. Bennifer 2.0’s ensembles were a far cry from cutesy matching couple outfits. They looked ready for business. The only element that was missing, which could have been added in TBH, was Lopez’s “Ben” necklace.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

The next time you’re planning a date with your significant other and want to wear coordinating outfits — think of Bennifer. It doesn’t take much to subtly match each other, especially through the use of color. For fans who want to recreate Lopez’s look, you can shop some of her exact pieces below. The items will set the tone for your partner with which to build their outfits from. If you’re not completely in love with the black and gray vibes, you can turn to Cardi B and Offset’s camo ensembles for further fashion inspiration. Or, incorporate matching blazers into your outfits as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade did. Either way, you can play around with various outfit ideas to create an ensemble that is perfect for you and your partner.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.