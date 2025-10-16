The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned on Wednesday night — although you already knew that, given viral videos all over social media — and true to form, so did its glamorous annual after-party. This year, the bash took place at The Crane Club, with no shortage of stars from the runway making their way from Steiner Studios in Brooklyn to celebrate at the upscale Manhattan eatery.

As the runway event reunited many of the original Angels with next-gen supermodels, the guest list at the party was similarly multi-generational with OGs and newcomers alike. Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, swapped out her wings for opaque tights, shorts, and an oversized biker jacket — staying true to the type of model-off-duty look she would have worn to an after party back in the day — and arrived with her jewelry designer boyfriend Buck Palmer on her arm.

Keeping things in the ethereal category, Irina Shayk, 39, opted for a divine white silk tank maxi dress — a vintage Ann Demeulemeester find — and glittering white gold and diamond jewelry by Buccellati. The mom-of-one stood out in a sea of black, as many of her catwalk co-stars slipped into black lingerie-inspired ensembles.

Joan Smalls, 37, wore a sleek black leather trench coat from New York-based brand HILÁ over her lace-up ribbon corset mini dress. Stella Maxwell, 35, followed a similar format, teaming her sheer dress with an oversized leather mac.

Fresh from the runway, Ashley Graham, Tropic of C founder Candice Swanepoel, Anok Yai, and Imaan Hamman swung by the fete too in various seductive ensembles with cut outs, sheer panels, draping, and embellishment. Meanwhile Doetzen Kroes and actor Jodie Turner-Smith went the denim route in high-waisted jeans with dressed-up jackets — and Behati Prinsloo threw a curveball into the mix in her western-inspired cognac leather trousers and plain white tank top.

Scroll through to see the standout looks from the late night party.

