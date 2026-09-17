Time and time again, Bella Hadid has proven that she both sets trends and adopts them early — even a full season early. Yesterday, the model stepped out in a bright orange Oddli dress with three-quarter sleeves and a rounded boat neckline in New York City. The vibrant style — which the brand has released in multiple colors — made a perfect pairing with her dark brown Sergio Rossi boots and matching Maude carryall from Staud (a new silhouette from the label, which comes in three different sizes, if the XL isn’t your type). Together, the pieces created a crisp color palette that would have anyone craving an autumn-friendly pumpkin spice latte.

Hadid topped her look with more color from Side Eye’s 1225 Madison Avenue sunglasses, which featured dark red frames and tinted lenses. With their rounded shape, Hadid’s eyewear gave her look a distinctly ‘60s appearance similar to popular looks of the decade worn by Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn. She rounded out her outfit’s fall color palette with a red gingham silk bandana — another Old Hollywood styling favorite. Layered gold pendant necklaces and small mother-of-pearl hoop earrings completed her look, as well as a tan corduroy jacket that the Orebella founder carried on top of her oversized, caviar leather bag.

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Aside from its sweet appearance, Hadid’s outfit was actually ahead of the curve when it came to colors. The same bright orange hue was all over Spring 2027 runways during New York Fashion Week, and is already slated to be one of the season’s most popular shades. Michael Kors unveiled a trench coat in the hue, which also popped up in graphic prints at Area and separates in Tory Burch’s sunken garden show. It’s one of numerous optimistic colors set to dominate next spring, in addition to classic primary hues of red, yellow, and blue.

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Hadid’s autumnal outfit was also her latest standout fashion moment this month. In recent days, she’s been racing around Manhattan in bold looks — from a vintage 2008 Ralph Lauren dress to silky 90s minidresses by Prada and Valentino. Her appearance also overlapped with NYFW, where big sister Gigi Hadid made headlines walking in Tommy Hilfiger’s show at the Plaza Hotel.