For his Spring/Summer 2027 collection, Tommy Hilfiger decided to go back to his roots — in more ways than one. To start, the celebratory Sept. 10 show took place at NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel, which is not only a cultural landmark but also the former home of Hilfiger and his family. The collection itself was also an homage to New York style, which inspired the designer’s signature American prep aesthetic for the past 40 years. “This season, The Plaza is our playground, where Tommy icons feel remixed and refined for today,” said Hilfiger in official show notes. Remixed indeed. Complete with archival nods and fresh takes, the vibrant and sporty installment just proves that, when it comes to Hilfiger’s trademark label, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

The designer’s reputation and clout in the industry certainly preceded him, as evidenced by the star-studded attendees who flooded the Plaza, including Kate Moss, Camila Cabello, JISOO, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lisa Rinna, Victoria Justice, and Carmelo Anthony — not to mention 2026 NBA Championship-winning Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride. The runway, set against a live orchestra playing classic rock-and-roll hits, had its share of A-listers, too. Kicking off the celebratory spectacle was longtime Hilfiger muse Gigi Hadid, who marched down the winding lobby runway in a decidedly laid-back look of red trousers, khaki blazer, and oversized logo tee, topped off with a navy bucket hat. Romeo Beckham bookended Hadid, closing the procession in a plaid Ivy jacket overtop a pink Oxford shirt, knit tie, and grey pinstriped shorts. Both simplistic-yet-refined looks embodied the collection as a whole, which featured a wide range of sporty, Gen Z-coded moments that prove Tommy Hilfiger is for the cool kids.

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The brand’s bread-and-butter classic prep aesthetic was in full swing via color-blocked rugby dresses, Oxford shirts, Chinos, tartan plaid blazers, and classic polos. The upgrades to these heritage items came by way of modern twists: tops were set in dramatically oversized or shrunken silhouettes, traditional long trouser styles were cut into leg-baring hot pants, and button-down tops were worn seemingly backwards.

Footwear had a moment, with Hilfiger reviving favorited styles that have been mainstays for the brand since day one. Penny loafers, boat shoes, pool slides reimagined in leather, and even a ‘90s-era skate sneaker.

And just when you thought the party was coming to end, Hilfiger hit his audience with one of his famous plot twist musical guests (past closing acts have included Wu-Tang Clan, Black Eyed Peas, and Travis Barker). Singer-songwriter Slayyyter performed her energetic anthem “Dance” in a quintessential pop star ensemble consisting of a red top, cropped shorts, necktie, and black knee-high boots. No one does a runway finale like Tommy Hilfiger.

Ahead, see highlights from the festive collection.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger