New York Yankees fans wear the team's signature navy cap to sit in the stands and cheer them on. But the signature navy cap has also become a stylish accessory during the off season — a way to support your team of choice without saying a word. Even if you don't follow sports, the hat is a wardrobe hero when you're limited on time to wash your hair in the morning or aiming to steer clear of the sun. But, how to wear a baseball cap isn't just about throwing on any old style as a beauty fix-it. It's a simple add-on that can instantly make an outfit cool.

If you want to talk noteworthy baseball cap moments, go as far back as Princess Diana in 1988 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor (shown below). The fashion icon paired her cap with a sharp blazer, graphic crewneck, denim, and brown mid-calf boots. Fast forward decades later and a simple black cap is also used by Meghan Markle, who wore it with a wool peacoat, black leggings, and Adidas sneakers. In addition to the royals, street style stars like Sophia Roe and Géraldine Boublil have provided inspiration on how to wear it heading into a fashion show — by no means a casual occasion. And still, a baseball cap aligns with the comfortable staples continuing to reign supreme throughout quarantine. Throw it on at home with your sweatsuit or if you're running out to grab groceries, pair it with a trench coat and leggings. Choose a colorful style to contrast your outfit, or opt for a designer iteration for a luxurious take.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Have your baseball cap ready to go this fall and follow styling advice from 11 influencers below.

Baseball Cap Trend: Polished Separates

A baseball hat paired with a sleek blazer and loafers is an unexpected take on the polished look. To keep the ensemble casual, choose straight-leg denim for your bottoms.

Baseball Cap Trend: When In Doubt, Go With The Classics

All hail trench coat season. Add on a baseball hat to your fall trench coat and sneaker uniform to give it a sporty twist.

Baseball Cap Trend: Pair With A Sweatsuit

Tie your loungewear together with a simple cap. Alternatively, if you want something that'll stand out, opt for a printed or bright hat that you can wear with hoop earrings or a statement necklace.

Baseball Cap Trend: Breezy Beach Attire

Take advantage of the last beach days of the season. If you're not one to jump in the ocean, consider a maxi skirt or dress and casual sandals as showcased above. Instead of shielding your face with a bucket or straw hat, choose a cap.

Baseball Cap Trend: Bike Ride In Style

Biking has become a favorite mode of transport during quarantine and whether your route is around your neighbor or entire city, your gear is important. Consider an oversized sweatshirt, joggers, sneakers, and a baseball cap for your journey.

Baseball Cap Trend: Outdoorsy Attire

Have a fall lake or camping trip planned? Pack your duffle bag wisely. For days spent in the creek, a cute outdoorsy look is a must. A baseball cap is a great option for keeping your hair out of your face.

Baseball Cap Trend: Go For A Cool Print

If you're interested in trying out camouflage, a baseball cap is the perfect place to start. Pair the hat with denim and leggings for a look that will take you from the trails to the park.

Baseball Cap Trend: Make Your Printed Blouse Stand Out

Make your printed blouse the star of your outfit by accessorizing with a plain black baseball cap and sneakers.

Baseball Cap Trend: Plaid On Plaid

Transition a baseball cap into fall by coupling it with various plaid prints and chunky combat boots.

Baseball Cap Trend: Summery Staples

Yes, you can wear your summery white bike shorts in the fall. All you need is an eye-catching cap and oversized long-sleeve top.

Baseball Cap Trend: Chic Errand Look

There's nothing wrong in looking cute to run errands. Stay comfortable while checking off your to-do list with a logo cap, soft crewneck, loose shorts, and slide-on sandals.