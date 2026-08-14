When compiling a roundup of the top hair color trends for fall, one generally anticipates a few phrases and tones to pop up: “rich,” “cozy,” and just about any descriptor that could be applied to a hot drink. And for the most part, that is the case for autumn 2026, too. “Fall always makes clients want to go a little deeper and warmer,” as Sierra Adam, Danger Jones lead education ambassador, notes.

But unlike previous years, wherein the warmer, deeper shades spanned just about every tone and undertone, this year, a true color victor has emerged: Red. “Salon goers are increasingly gravitating toward reds, coppers, cherry reds, and warm auburns,” particularly over shades of blonde, says celebrity hair colorist Cass Kaeding. This is for a few reasons; among them, hair health, lower-maintenance, and a general desire to “create a chic vibe.” This autumn, expect to see shades like Mulled Wine, an edgy-yet-sophisticated take on burgundy; Copper Bronde, which weaves soft copper tones into blonde and brown hues; Burnished Brunette, which accents rich brown with dashes of cinnamon and warm copper; and Autumn Spice, a bit of a “greatest hits” of red hair.

That’s not to say there aren’t options for those who aren’t ready for red. Velvet Espresso is a glossy, vampy color that oozes luxury, while Golden Honey Blonde is the perfect autumnal shade for bombshells looking for something that’s not quite as bright but still catches the light.

Scroll on to learn more about the trendiest hair colors for fall 2026, straight from the pros.

Velvet Espresso

Autumn is prime time for beverage-inspired hair colors, and 2026 is no different. First up in the offing this year: Velvet Espresso, a rich and sumptuous shade of brown “with a high-shine, glass-like finish, and subtle tonal dimension,” says Matt Rez, celebrity colorist and Paul Mitchell Professional global color artist. “Rather than reading flat or overly dark, the color feels glossy, reflective, and expensive.” This shade — “the hair-color equivalent of a luxe fall wardrobe,” per Rez — is perfect for brunettes who aren’t trying to make too dramatic a change between seasons, and who tend to gravitate toward sophisticated, low-maintenance looks. On the flip side, “those with very light blonde hair may want to transition gradually rather than making such a dramatic shift in one appointment.”

Burnished Brunette

Sierra Adam

“Burnished Brunette is a rich brunette with warm copper, cinnamon, and amber tones,” says Adam. “It’s not quite brunette and not quite red. It has just enough warmth to make the hair look rich, shiny, and dimensional.” This one is well worth considering if you’re a brunette looking to heat things up a bit, or a blonde looking for a more striking transformation. That said, if the goal is to flatter cooler undertones — or just generally avoid warmer hues — ”this probably isn’t the shade for you.”

Mulled Wine

Sierra Adam

This deep, purple-tinged red has become an autumnal mainstay, popular for its depth and dimension. Mulled Wine is “rich, shiny, and perfect for fall,” says Adam, who recommends it for brunettes seeking a big change that’s still on the darker end of the spectrum. Conversely, you might want to steer clear if you plan on going blonde anytime soon, “because red can be difficult to remove.” To achieve this cocktail of a color at the salon, ask for “6-46, 7-4, [and] a little 6-52, with Danger Jones Epilogue.” As for upkeep, “wash less often [and] use cooler water and color-safe products,” she says. “I also recommend appointments to keep the red rich and shiny.”

Auburn Spice

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Quick: Out of cowgirl copper, red cinnamon, and “golden-hour” auburn, which is your favorite version of orange hair? If the answer is “all of the above,” you might want to consider “Auburn Spice,” which takes all the hits and combines them into what’s effectively a supergroup of cozy gingers. This shade consists of “reds, coppers, cherry reds, and warm auburns: a range of warm, curated red tones that can be tailored to each individual client,” says Kaeding. “These shades create a look that feels unique, special, chic, and effortlessly cool.” While those with darker hair colors will likely want to pay a visit to the salon to achieve this one, if you’re starting with a medium-to-dark blonde, you can get the look at home with some strategic glossing. Try Glaze’s Supergloss in Auburn Spice.

Copper Bronde

Sierra Adam

Just because the days are getting darker doesn’t mean your hair has to. If you’re looking for an autumnal way to keep things lighter and brighter, there’s copper bronde, which Adam describes as “a dimensional bronde with soft copper, caramel, and golden tones.” Consider it dipping a toe in the coppery waters, while remaining firmly planted in dark blonde: “It’s warm without feeling overly red or orange,” says Adam. Unsurprisingly, it’s especially well-suited for those who enjoyed a flaxen-haired summer. “It’s an easy way to transition summer blonde into fall,” says Adam. “I like adding a lowlight that matches the client’s natural root to bring back depth, then using a rich, warm copper or golden tone for the global gloss. You still get to keep the brightness, but everything feels warmer, richer, and more dimensional.”

Golden Honey Blonde

Of course, you can always drop the copper — and the light brown — and opt for a classic, golden honey blonde. This is “a dimensional blonde that blends soft golden and honey tones with a slightly deeper root,” says Rez. “The result is warm, natural-looking, and polished without feeling overly light or cool.” Compared to the brighter, icier shades that dominate summer, this tone is richer, a reflection of the seasonal colors; it also happens to be a great choice for those transitioning away from said brighter shades. (If you want to hang on to your cool undertones, Rez recommends sticking to a more neutral or ash-based shade of blonde.) “It can also be customized for brunettes who want to gradually introduce more lightness,” says Rez.