You've probably seen cool new brand O Mighty's nostalgic designs on your favorite It-girls on Instagram. Having gained a star-studding following in a short amount of time, the label's clientele list includes trend-setters like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and most recently Bella Hadid, who's cherry top was front and center in the model's Instagram Live video. A nontraditional pairing for sweats and denim, alike, in your own closet, the supermodel-approved piece is (surprisingly) still n stock, and happens to be 30% off, no less.

If you're not familiar with O Mighty, it's revered for its early aughts silhouettes with cheeky sayings displayed across the front. Equal parts playful and affordable, the brand is full of dreamy pieces that you'll find yourself pairing with tailored trousers or slinky midi skirts. Considering the world is on hold for the time being, take a page from Hadid's book and pair it with relaxed biker shorts and sweats for lounging

This isn't the first time the youngest Hadid sister has been spotted in O Mighty's cheery designs. Over the weekend, Bella took to Instagram wearing two different tops by the brand - a cherry-adorned tube top and then a wallpaper print camisole. Both are still available but considering everything the model touches sells out almost over night (or by simply using the promo code TAKE30, everything on site is 30% off), it won't be for long.

via @bellahadid on Instagram Live via @bellahdid on Instagram Stories Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Insta-friendly brand is unapologetically bold, to say the least, but has a knack of combining the '90s aesthetic with a polished touch. A whole slew of enviable crop tops are among its most coveted categories from halter-necks to tube tops. Mini dresses in cute prints like dainty florals and unique cartoon characters is a must-see collection. The key to pulling off the playful styles with ease? Pair them with super elevated separates for a more refined feel.

While the entire site is a treasure trove of playful garments, below are just a few of Bella's most recent favorites.

