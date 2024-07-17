It’s often said that Scarlett Johansson has the creative sensibilities — and instantly-recognizable voice — of an Old Hollywood actor, but her appeal is more international than that. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say you could picture Johansson as a French New Wave film starlet. There’s her on-screen talent and style, of course, but also the beauty looks she gravitates toward. She’s been all about the vintage feel on the press tour for newest film, Fly Me To The Moon (appropriate considering the movie’s ‘60s setting), but her latest makeup moment is worth a deeper dive. Johansson’s eye makeup at the Madrid premiere is smoky, sultry, and perfectly paired with the significantly lighter, powder-pink blush. Together, the color combination looks like something you’d see in a throwback photo of a retro star like Brigitte Bardot.

Johansson arrived in Madrid for the movie’s Spanish premiere dressed in a black, square-neck gown, her hair pulled back into a slick bun to better show off both her makeup and the dress’s classic shape. Keeping her lipstick color and her blush pale, very natural-looking shades of pink, the inky depth in her dramatic eyeliner stands out even more. It’s smoked out and blurry for a more lived-in feel.

(+) Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The eyeliner itself, applied by celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, is concentrated through the centers of Johansson’s upper and lower lash lines, blown out into a faint, lifting cat-eye wing toward the very edges. Voluminous but not excessively lengthy eyelashes complete the piercing effect.

Smoky eye makeup is one of Johansson’s most-used makeup moves, but her coordinating blush and lip colors make this look feel different from similar looks. Vanngo seems to have lined the actor’s lips with a slightly-deeper-than-her-skin-tone shade of neutral pink-taupe, then filled it all in with a creamier, lighter shade. On her cheeks is a wash of cotton candy-colored blush, which only enhances the star’s green eyes.

Johansson looks stunning when she’s incorporating more modern touches, but there’s just something special about when she channels a retro muse. As her press tour continues, here’s hoping she continues capturing that alluring ‘60s spirit.