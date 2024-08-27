Bella Hadid’s Ôrəbella is technically a beauty brand, with a collection of five shake-to-activate, essential oil-based perfumes at its ethereal helm. However, ask any style enthusiast and they’ll tell you that Ôrəbella is one to watch on the fashion front as well — which makes sense given its supermodel founder. Whether she’s posing for a new campaign or attending an intimate launch soirée, Hadid has established an individual aesthetic for Ôrəbella — one that spotlights feminine retro-inspired looks. Her latest Ôrəbella OOTD featured an archival Valentino top, which Hadid paired with 2000s-esque flared jeans — marking her most laidback press-related outfit yet.

In honor of her fourth and newest scent, Nightcap, which dropped on August 19, Hadid’s schedule has been packed with promo events galore. On August 24, she attended a meet-and-greet at ULTA in Westwood, California to celebrate Nightcap officially launching in all of the retailer’s stores. Smelling of the new fragrance’s ginger, cardamon spice, and guaiac wood notes, Hadid met with fans in the aforementioned jeans and corset combo. Continuing her vintage streak, the A-lister styled a butterfly corset top from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2004 collection. Some of the short-sleeve top’s most notable accents include the square neckline, the flowy lace ruffles, and the Y2K butterfly print, of course. The 2000s vibes didn’t stop there thanks to her flared low-waisted jeans. Similar to Y2K icons like Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson, and Britney Spears, Hadid opted for an ultra-dark-wash with hems that flared out just below the knee. This is a shocking detour for the fashion muse as she usually sticks to straight-leg silhouettes for street style outings.

While her vintage Valentino and flared denim undeniably took center stage, her accessories were equally eye-catching (as per usual). A hardcore devotee of the fashion glasses fad, Hadid popped on slim, oval-shaped frames from her go-to eyewear label, Bonnie Clyde. From there, peep-toe mules poked out from underneath her bell-bottom denim. Then, Hadid opted for jewelry from her everyday collection, including a gold pendant necklace, pink beaded drop earrings, a layered bracelet stack, and a slew of mixed-metal rings.

Since Ôrəbella has already released four perfumes during the six months since its launch, there’s no chance the brand will slow down now, So, keep an eye out for more brand-related outings from Hadid in the coming weeks. In the meantime, shop the curated edit below to copy the founder’s latest ensemble.