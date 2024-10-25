If the past year’s most memorable runways taught us anything, it’s that ballerinas still reign supreme when it comes to a source of fashion and beauty inspiration. Designers like Christian Siriano, Sandy Liang, and Simone Rocha are among those whose recent collections helped usher in the “balletcore” trend — which isn’t just limited to your wardrobe. Sporting ballerina buns and hair bows has become just as popular as wearing flats and tulle skirts, and Kate Beckinsale’s latest updo is a perfect example of just how sophisticated such hairstyles can be. The ballerina ponytail she wore to Variety's 2024 Power Of Women in Los Angeles on Oct. 24 was a girlhood fantasy all grown up.

The Canary Black star has actually been wearing similar styles a lot lately, transforming her long, highlighted brunette hair into flippy, voluminous, and retro-inspired hairstyles both on and off the red carpet. But her latest version just might be her most elegant yet. For the celebratory affair, hairstylist Aaron Light smoothed the front sections of her hair back with a center part, fastening the back section into a high ponytail. He also wrapped the base of the pony in a strand of hair for a more seamless effect and flicked up the ends for a perky finish. But the star of the show was arguably a chic black bow securing the ponytail to the nape of Beckinsale’s neck.

This beautifully sculpted hairstyle was the perfect accompaniment to Beckinsale’s corseted pink dress, straight off the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 runway. Paired with sheer, pink glossy lips and fresh, luminous skin by makeup artist Vittorio Masecchia, the Underworld actor looked ready to plié and pirouette all the way down the red carpet — if it weren’t for her 6-inch platform pumps, of course.

Beckinsale’s updo proved that the dressed-up ponytail is still a celebrity favorite for formal occasions. Stars including Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez are also fans of this elevated take on the classically sporty style. And Sydney Sweeney, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Scarlett Johansson join the pretty-in-pink actor by also cosigning the bow trend, so it appears that it’s still the most glamorous hair accessory to wear right now.