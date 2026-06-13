In the social media era, “trends” can be hard to define; Google any cheekily-named nail color or controversial haircut, and there’s a solid chance you’ll find articles from every one of the last five years, each championing it as the most of-the-moment look of the season. Which is why I wouldn’t say that the Y2K aesthetic is “trending” so much as “resurrected;” Over the last several years, the girls — of all ages and genders, including celebrities — haven’t been able to get enough of low-rise jeans, platform flip flops, and bling-ed out everything. And that includes bedazzled manicures.

Be they chunky rhinestones on a French tip, sticker-sheet gemstones sparkling over metallic chrome polish, or subtle crystals topping a velvet base, bedazzled manis are all over famous fingertips.

And this trend isn’t just eye-catching; it’s also relatively easy to recreate. If you’ve got a little patience and a few nail art tools, specifically tweezers or a wax pencil, it’s totally feasible. After you apply your polish of choice, lock it in with a glossy top coat. While the top coat is still a tad tacky, go in with your gemstones; then, lock everything in with one more swipe of top coat. (Celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, the hands behind many of the blingiest celebrity manicures, has plenty of tutorials over on her Instagram page.)

Ready to get your glimmer on? Scroll on for ten of the sparkliest bedazzled celebrity manicures.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner and Ganzorigt, her go-to nail artist, know a thing or two about vacation manis (and pedis). The star has donned some excellent ones over the years — including a fabulous shifty chrome moment — but this bling-ed out watermelon mani from her Kylie Cosmetics brand trip to Turks & Caicos might just take the cake.

Dua Lipa

When Lipa collaborates with celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey, fun designs and bright colors are all but guaranteed. During the singer’s “Radical Optimism” tour, that included this French manicure topped with vibrant crystal daisies.

Sabrina Carpenter

She might be Short n’ Sweet, but when it comes to her manicures, Carpenter prefers medium-length and covered in gemstones. Along with the bejeweled French tips she wore to the 2025 VMAs, the singer rocked these bedazzled glazed nails for performances in South America. (Which Ganzorigt recreated here.)

Megan Fox

“Gemstone sticker sheets, but make them rock and roll;” that’s the vibe Fox and manicurist Brittney Boyce were going for, and achieved, with this chrome set. The bright, playful stones pop over the metallic silver polish.

Lisa

A pink velvet polish gives this manicure— which features a mix of builder-gel baubles and sparkling gemstones — even more texture and shine. Nail artist Juan Alvear created it for Lisa for the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Olivia Dean

Bedazzled nails can work for mani minimalists, too. A smattering of sparkly gemstones was the perfect finishing touch for Dean’s neutral look at the 2026 Grammy Awards, the handiwork of celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu.

Beyoncé

There’s more than one way to wear a gemstone (or several). Take, for instance, this Beyoncé manicure, created by Miho Okawara. It features a bedazzled French tip, silvery cuticle cuffs, and half-moons with tiny dotted lines.

Odessa A’Zion

One-woman glam squad A’Zion once again did her own hair and makeup for the 2026 Met Gala—only this time, she enlisted the help of celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo for her crystal placement. (But the shape and polish? That was all A’Zion.)

Jennifer Lopez

Blinged-out butterflies for a forever “Fly Girl.” Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik created this rhinestone-accented set for his longtime client, J.Lo.

Dove Cameron

For Clive Davis’ Grammys party, nail artist Ishizu gave Cameron a black-and-gold studded manicure that can perhaps best be described as “goth formal” (complimentary).