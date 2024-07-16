Megan Fox contains multitudes, obviously, but it seems like she prefers to toggle between two main aesthetic modes: dark, edgy sophistication, and full-on traditional glamour — it’s especially evident in the manicures she chooses. You’re just as likely to see her in a goth-inspired gown with studded nails are you are to catch Fox in a classic sheath with a demure matching polish. Almost always, though, she opts for a more intricate look, no matter which directions he goes in on any given day. For her latest mani, Fox’s crystal French tips, the actor decided to put a dazzling spin on a classic style, making a traditional technique feel so much more personal.

Fox’s go-to manicurist, Brittney Boyce, shared a first glimpse on the look on her Instagram account. The nails themselves are long and square-shaped with softly-rounded edges for a more low-key feel. Boyce and Fox stuck to the style’s typical stark-white and nude-pink French colorway, but the tips come down much further on the beds than what’s usually seen. Across each nail is a smattering of iridescent gemstones, about three per finger. The crystals are strategically placed to cover the full canvas, adding some glimmering light and sparkle.

Rather than going for a true silver-toned stone style, these crystals are both gold and platinum-colored. It gives the same prismatic glisten, but with a metallic sheen — ideal for adding a touch of edge. Some even appear pink, thought they could be simply reflecting the color seen through the nail beds.

A more detailed design not only adds some fun to Fox’s overall look, but the 3D nail decor also helps draw attention to her delicate hand tattoos. Textured manicures are popping up on all sorts of stars right now, but they’re a style Fox has been loving for a while now. She’s done embossed laser cutouts, 3D vine-like swirls, and all sorts of crystals and charms — even extra-edgy “nail piercings.”

While dangling hoops and chains might feel like a lot for day-to-day — and a little difficult to execute at home — Fox’s crystal constellation is an ideal way to hop on the 3D trend.