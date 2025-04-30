At this point, you might be tired of hearing about the continuous return of early aughts fashion. True, the movement has been going strong for a few years at this point with pleated miniskirts, low-rise jeans, and cut-out “going out” tops leading charge, but one mustn’t discount the 2000s influence on the shoe trends of late. From jellies and kitten heels to platforms, throwback silhouettes are all over the runways and street style scene. This spring and summer feels particularly Y2K-coded, with some the aforementioned silhouettes dictating much of the outfits carrying everyone through the warm weather months.

One of the most prominent — and polarizing — styles getting a runway glow-up for summer is the humble jelly sandal. The cutesy shoe, once reserved for childhood play, is being reimagined in a big way by major design houses like Chloé and Tory Burch.

There’s also the playfully audacious platform flip-flop, originally (and still) championed by surf brands like Roxy. This year, the big and bulky sandal is looking a bit sleeker thanks to brands like Coach and Coperni, who are setting the shoe against elevated finishes like leather as well as bright, poppy colorways.

And that’s just the tip of the sandal iceberg. Ahead, see the three major Y2K sandal trends that are ruling wardrobes for spring and summer.

Platform Flip-Flops Christian Vierig/Getty Images While long designated as a “tacky” accessory best left in the past, these sky-high sandals are proving naysayers wrong in a big way. Brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Coperni are all embracing the quirky beachy shoe, elevating it with candy hues and sophisticated materials and embellishments.

Coach Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop $125 See On Coach Coach’s take on the platform flip-flop is so playful and youthful, as evidenced by this bubblegum-colored style.

Coperni Black Branded Wedge Heeled Sandals $440 See On Ssense For everyday wear, Coperni’s jersey sandal is an obvious choice, working well with everything from lightweight sundresses to roomy denim.

Roxy Ryana Black Platform Sandals $39 See On Zumiez Let’s throw it back to the sandals that started the movement decades prior. At one point, every millennial fashion girl had this woven style and it’s time to bring them back into your rotation for a second life.

Jelly Sandals Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images While you can certainly go the classic route with a traditional fisherman silhouette, the jelly trend is also manifesting as a sleek heel and ballet flat this season. Feel free to keep your go-to pair within arm’s reach as they are officially deemed appropriate, especially when dressed up with tailored trousers and a silk button-down.

Melissa Possession Sandal $69 See On Melissa Melissa has championed the jelly sandal for decades now, so you really can’t go wrong with its OG Possession silhouette. Switch things up a bit this season with a less obvious colorway like this matted limoncello shade.

Tory Burch Mellow Jelly Mary Jane Ballerina Mules $198 See On Neiman Marcus Yes, your ballet flat obsession can carry into the spring and summer. Just opt for a jelly version, like this sleek style from Tory Burch.

Chloé Women's Jelly Sandals $590 See On Bloomingdale's The jelly evolution continues with Chloé’s more sophisticated heeled take.

Gladiator Sandals Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Today’s gladiator is refined, architectural, and quietly powerful. Designers are reimagining the silhouette with minimalist lines, luxe leather finishes, and sculptural hardware that feels more runway than renaissance fair. From ankle-hugging wraps to sleek mid-calf styles, this season’s gladiators are all about balance—offering structure without overwhelming the look.

Manolo Blahnik Fawdaflat Metallic Leather Sandals $1,235 See On My Theresa Manolo Blahnik’s strappy gold gladiators could prove invaluable during wedding season.

Dior L'Amazone Dior High Sandal $2,300 See On Dior Go bold with this knee-high style from Dior that’ll jazz up any summer outfit in your repertoire.

Jeffrey Campbell Origins Sandal $115 See On Jeffrey Campbell This textured embellished gladiator from Jeffrey Campbell will take you back in time instantly.