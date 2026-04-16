After a weekend celebrating Bieberchella, Kylie Jenner is back at work — and the youngest member of the Karjenner clan is feeling especially ‘90s California dreamy. A few days ago, she announced the latest drop for her clothing label, Khy: A collection “inspired, designed, and almost all of it made here in Los Angeles,” per Instagram. Since then, she’s been teasing the release via snaps of a denim jacket (adding the fabric “was one of the starting points for this collection”), cozy sweatshirts, and playful embellishments — the latter of which also made its way to her latest nails, a gemstone-bedazzled French manicure.

Shared on Jenner’s Instagram stories as both a video and a photo, the medium-length almond set features the classic pinky-nude base with crisp white half-moons. Each tip is topped with a smattering of silvery-clear gemstones; studs, rectangles, even a few bows. The nails are credited to Jenner’s longtime collaborator, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder is certainly familiar with a French tip — albeit usually on her toes over her fingernails — the playful, cutesy gemstones are a very of-the-moment touch, both for her and the current nail art mood. Not only did she just wear gemstone nails (in the form of colorful flowers over a milky-nude base) for Coachella, but, as nail artist Julie Kandalec told TZR earlier this year, ‘90s-inspired nail accessories like “piercings, dangles, and 3D pieces” are very on-trend for spring 2026.

Considering Jenner’s Khy mood board (also shared to her IG stories) included an image from Kate Moss’ Calvin Klein campaign alongside plenty of white tanks and slow-slung jeans, I’m going to go out on a limb and guess this isn’t the last ‘90s-esque moment we’ll see from her in the near future. I guess she was as tuned in to Love Story as the rest of us?