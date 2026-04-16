(Celebrity)

Kylie Jenner’s Gemstone French Manicure Has Such Fun ‘90s Vibes

Grab the Bedazzler.

by Eden Stuart
@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner Wavy Hair

After a weekend celebrating Bieberchella, Kylie Jenner is back at work — and the youngest member of the Karjenner clan is feeling especially ‘90s California dreamy. A few days ago, she announced the latest drop for her clothing label, Khy: A collection “inspired, designed, and almost all of it made here in Los Angeles,” per Instagram. Since then, she’s been teasing the release via snaps of a denim jacket (adding the fabric “was one of the starting points for this collection”), cozy sweatshirts, and playful embellishments — the latter of which also made its way to her latest nails, a gemstone-bedazzled French manicure.

Shared on Jenner’s Instagram stories as both a video and a photo, the medium-length almond set features the classic pinky-nude base with crisp white half-moons. Each tip is topped with a smattering of silvery-clear gemstones; studs, rectangles, even a few bows. The nails are credited to Jenner’s longtime collaborator, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder is certainly familiar with a French tip — albeit usually on her toes over her fingernails — the playful, cutesy gemstones are a very of-the-moment touch, both for her and the current nail art mood. Not only did she just wear gemstone nails (in the form of colorful flowers over a milky-nude base) for Coachella, but, as nail artist Julie Kandalec told TZR earlier this year, ‘90s-inspired nail accessories like “piercings, dangles, and 3D pieces” are very on-trend for spring 2026.

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Considering Jenner’s Khy mood board (also shared to her IG stories) included an image from Kate Moss’ Calvin Klein campaign alongside plenty of white tanks and slow-slung jeans, I’m going to go out on a limb and guess this isn’t the last ‘90s-esque moment we’ll see from her in the near future. I guess she was as tuned in to Love Story as the rest of us?