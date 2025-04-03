When she’s not setting trends herself, Ayo Edebiri is a loyal follower. Her cool-girl aesthetic borders on rebellious, so she’s never afraid to try out a new craze. In recent years, she’s pulled off tenniscore, menswear, Bermuda shorts, pattern-clashing, and draped outerwear — you name it, Edebiri’s styled it. However, one fad has been noticeably lacking in her red carpet rotation: sheer. Until now — that is. At CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, Edebiri delivered one of her only see-through looks, with help from Prada (and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, of course). The fashion muse layered an elongated shirt overtop a partially transparent maxi skirt, which felt surprisingly anti-risqué.

On the third day of CinemaCon, Edebiri and her co-star, Andrew Garfield met up at the Colosseum in Las Vegas to promote their upcoming movie, After The Hunt. Before taking the stage with Garfield, The Bear star posed for photographers in head-to-toe Prada — one of her favorite ateliers for both laidback and luxe affairs. In true minimalist form, Edebiri started her look with a long-sleeve black top, complete with an extended hem, a sleek boat-neck, and side slits. The shirt stopped just above her knee, which gave it the appearance of a mini dress. From there, she layered a sheath skirt underneath, in a semi-sheer white fabric. Just like her bodice, the sides were adorned with zippers that stretched beyond her waist. Then, Edebiri’s pointy pumps peeked through the maxi. She chose slingback mesh heels, also in white, from — you guessed it — Prada. Continuing the modest theme, the 29-year-old only accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

While the Luca Guadagnino-led film doesn’t hit theaters until Oct. 10, you can expect Edebiri to fill the next five months with back-to-back press tour outfits. And if her latest look says anything, it’s that she’s going modern and minimal for After The Feast. So, stay tuned to TZR for deets on her next enviable ensemble. Maybe she’ll go the sheer route again.