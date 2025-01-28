With icons like Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen as creative directors, it’s no surprise that The Row’s client list is full of it girls. The label’s minimalistic aura is beloved by Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Ayo Edebiri (to name a few fans). Edebiri, for one, finally joined the brand’s roster fo fans at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards — in a ‘90s-coded all-white suit, no less. And now, according to her latest outing, The Bear star’s The Row streak will continue in 2025. On Jan. 27, Edebiri styled an olive green shawl and a matching dress from the Olsen-led atelier for her first-ever Sundance Film Festival.

Before the premiere of her upcoming horror film, Opus, the 29-year-old made her 2024 Sundance Film Festival debut in head-to-toe The Row. To combat the chilly Utah temps, Edebiri started her layered look with the label’s Jan Coat in olive green — fresh from the Resort 2025 collection. The asymmetrical cashmere shawl featured a high collarless neckline, a detachable right sleeve, and delicate drapery throughout. By ditching the coordinating belt, Edebiri’s voluminous topper mimicked a cloak-like silhouette.

After a few photos, the fashion muse removed the cape to reveal the complementary Amor Dress underneath. The sleeveless A-line dress matched the outerwear’s olive green shade and cashmere fabric. From there, she slipped on The Row’s Liisa D’Orsay Pump in black. Oversized pearl stud earrings completed her Sundance set. However, later in the day, she was also spotted with a rectangular The Row clutch in hand.

(+) Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In true The Row fashion, Edebiri’s exact ensemble is hard to find (each piece only has a few sizes left). So, if you love her latest look, channel Edebiri by shopping the curated edit below — while you still can, that is.