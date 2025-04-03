To no surprise, this season’s celebrity circuit is off to a sheer start. Ever since spring arrived, numerous celebrities have embraced the transparent trend — thanks to the warm weather. So far, the most risqué moments came from Gigi Hadid, Ellen Pompeo, Doechii, Suki Waterhouse, Tyla, Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, and more. This week alone, Steinfeld delivered two see-through sets on The Sinners press tour. First, on March 30, she stunned in a crimson silk shawl from The New Arrivals. Most recently, on April 2, Steinfeld went sheer again — this time in a pink top from Hermès with strategically-placed mesh.

After an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show with her The Sinners castmates, the multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi outside the New York studio. She lit up the Chelsea sidewalk in a two-piece from Hermès Spring/Summer 2025, which debuted back in Sept. 2024. Just like the runway model, the Pitch Perfect 2 alum began her look with a semi-sheer magenta tank. The sleeveless bodice was mainly mesh, apart from an opaque square in the center. This monochromatic accent provided enough coverage, while still tapping into the see-through streak. From there, she copied the model once more. Steinfeld paired the crop top with a complementary denim skirt in a slightly brighter shade. The ankle-length maxi featured a thigh-high slit up the center. Then, the one-color theme continued with her accessories, including pointy Christian Louboutin pumps and a top-handle bag from Longchamp. Extra points for her coordinating red-hot manicure.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

While Steinfeld certainly took cues from the runway model, she skipped a few key pieces, including brown hot pants. During the Hermès S/S ‘25 show, the high-waisted underwear peeked out from underneath the skirt, and was cinched with a matching slim belt. Instead of stilettos, the model wore slouchy knee-high boots in burgundy. Brown accessories finished the runway-ready ‘fit.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Lucky for you, Steinfeld’s promo trail is just getting started — the adventure film doesn’t hit theaters until April 18. So, stay tuned for more press-related looks from the A-lister. Knowing her, it’s only a matter of time before she goes the sheer route again.