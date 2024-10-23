Ever since the Time100 Next Gala in October 2023, when Ayo Edebiri pulled off Loewe’s iconic balloon-covered dress with ease, The Bear star become one of the atelier’s biggest enthusiasts. Just this year alone, she sourced the Spanish label for the Met Gala, Wimbledon, the BoF 500 Gala, and every street style stop in between. So, it’s no surprise that Edebiri was chosen to star in Loewe’s Resort 2025 campaign, which dropped on October 22. What’s more, she wasn’t the only Loewe lover showcased in the viral photoshoot (more on that later).

Captured by German fashion photographer Juergen Teller, Edebiri gave major it girl energy in the foreground of an intense, fashion-forward rugby game. A trio of athletes behind her styled red, green, and blue uniforms, however, the burgeoning fashion muse stood out in a body-hugging black floor-length dress. The noir number was adorned with a twisted feather-embellished bodice and a knee-high slit up the side. From there, Edebiri spiced up her LBD with Loewe’s famous “Shaggy Rug Stilettos” in bright orange. In January 2024, she wore the same quirky slip-ons for a feature with The Sunday Times Style, except her first pair was in a timeless burgundy shade.

The pièce de résistance of the close-up was undeniably Loewe’s Medium Squeeze Bag — one of the brand’s most hard-to-get staples. Edebiri carried the Oak color-way and showed off its adjustable strap, gold hardware, and slouchy nappa lambskin fabric. She first accessorized with this big bag at the label’s Spring 2025 show in September 2023. Just like her most of her red carpet attire, the 29-year-old opted out of any jewelry at all, which guaranteed all eyes went to her ensemble.

Alongside Edebiri and Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd, Ambika Mod, a.k.a. the star of Netflix’s One Day, was also highlighted in the campaign. Contrary to Edebiri’s LBD, the 29-year-old packed on the color, starting with a baby blue skirt set adorned with classic black accents. Her long-sleeve top was zippered and hung loosely over her drop-waist skirt, complete with a ruffled hem and a high-waisted skirt. Then, she donned Loewe’s fuzzy Toy Pumps in the same statement orange hue as Edebiri. Instead of the Medium Squeeze hobo Bag, she chose another fan-favorite carry-all: Loewe’s Puzzle Bag in black.

The best part about the Edebiri-led campaign? The featured bags are available online right now.