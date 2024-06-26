Not only does actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri have a hit show on her hands, she has also quickly become one to watch in the style department. From custom couture to chic streetwear, the Emmy winner’s sartorial selections always feel fresh, young, and playful — in other words, perfectly suited to the star herself. So of course when she hit the carpet for the premiere of The Bear’s third season, she was donning a floral dress that screamed summer, but with a few quirky twists. Some might even say groundbreaking.

When it comes to whimsical style, few designers are doing it more memorably than Jonathan Anderson, creative director at Loewe. Some of his recent creations include Aubrey Plaza’s long-sleeved satin gown from Cannes and Sabrina Carpenter’s mint green cut-out dress with oversized buckle detail at Paris Fashion Week, but celebrity fans of the brand also include Taylor Russell, Greta Lee, Emma Watson, and of course Edebiri. The Bottoms star not only sat front row at Loewe’s Spring 2024 show, she’s also been wearing the label a lot lately. Her “Garden of Time”-inspired gown for this year’s Met Gala was a custom creation from Anderson, and she also wore a navy vest and utility pants from the fashion house’s Fall 2024 RTW collection for a recent appearance on Good Morning America. That said, Loewe was a no-brainer for such a major occasion as The Bear’s highly anticipated premiere — and it totally delivered with her floral dress, which included a mix of traditional and more unconventional elements.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress, also a part of Loewe’s Fall 2024 collection, is classically summery in its strapless bodice and white floral print, but its asymmetrical bubble hem gives it a totally contemporary spin. Edebiri and go-to stylist Danielle Goldberg finished off the look with a few of the label’s accessories, white Petal Stiletto Sandal and a cognac Mini Pebble Bucket Bag

If the rising fashion star’s other trendsetting looks of late — like her custom Bottega Venetta shorts suit or Marc Jacobs LBD — are any indication, Edebiri’s floral dress is likely to inspire everyone to start shopping for their own not-so-traditional floral mini. While you might have to wait a few more months to get your hands on the exact one she wore to the premiere, you can start shopping for versions that include similarly quirky details, like bubble skirts, asymmetrical hems, or loose, breezy silhouettes. Here are a few out-of-the-box floral dresses to get you started.