This Is Ashley Graham's Easy Two-Piece Outfit Hack For Summer

Coming up with an outfit sometimes takes more work than it should, especially when none of your T-shirt and jean combos call out to you or that go-to comfortable dress now feels repetitive to wear. When the fashion stars don't align in helping you get dressed, you might be tempted to throw on some sweats, a cozy sweater, and hop into bed. Before you resort to this, however, consider slipping on a two-piece set à la Ashley Graham.

On April 14, the model posted an outfit photo on Instagram where she wore a matching jacket and shorts combo from the Umbro and Rowing Blazers popular collab. (Both pieces are still in stock by the way!) Graham, who always portrays a candid side to motherhood, wore a Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra underneath her jacket. Depending on how you style the Rowing Blazer x Umbro set, the outfit can lean more towards the athleisure side, like how Graham preferred, or the dressier side. For those seeking to break up the look, the Zig-Zag Field Jacket can easily be worn with leather pants or denim shorts, giving you a chance to make the pieces feel more than just post-gym attire.

As for shoes, Graham wore Air Force 1 sneakers from the Nike collaboration with the popular Japanese label Comme Des Garçons. If you don’t want to channel your inner Sporty Spice, swap the sneakers for a strappy sandal and the sports bra for a white crop top. You can also pull a Gigi Hadid and simply fasten some jacket buttons while leaving the bottom ones undone to show a hint of skin.

Matching sets were all over the Spring/Summer 2021 runways (at shows like Jacquemus and PRISCAVera) and popped up in the Fall/Winter 2021 collections, so expect this easy-to-wear look to stick around for the rest of the year. If you want to shop Graham’s matching set for yourself — you're in luck — it's currently in stock on rowingblazers.com and ready to be worn all summer long. Whether you pair yours with sneakers, sandals, or maybe even a flirty kitten heel, your next effortless outfit will quickly be within reach.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.