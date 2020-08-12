Everyone has their go-to brands when it comes to specific areas of their closets — especially the wardrobe staples, like shoes. And if you were to ask someone where to find their favorite sneakers, well, you might get more than a handful of answers. Some may say the ultimate tennis shoe comes in the form of Adidas’ Stan Smith, while others might gravitate towards the Meghan Markle-approved V-10 Leather Sneakers from Veja. However, among the tried-and-true favorites influencers are styling in a variety of ways are Nike’s Air Force 1s. And since they come in such a wide range of styles — in both high and low tops — there’s no doubt you’ll find a pair for your outfits, too.

Anyone who’s looking for a new addition to their collection of classic white sneakers will love the all-white Air Force 1 style — an OG option from the activewear brand. Whether you choose to wear them with a printed summer dress for a socially distanced picnic in the park or your casual sweats for a run to the store, these sporty, minimalist-approved sneakers will add a cool touch to any ensemble. Of course, if you want a pair that makes more of a statement, Nike has plenty of colorful options that are sure to add a unique touch to any look, as well.

If you’re interested in adding the classic sneaker to your arsenal or are simply looking for new and unexpected ways to wear your Air Force 1s, scroll down to see how influencers are styling them, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How Influencers Are Styling Air Force 1's: Casual Sweats

If you're the type of person who's been wearing loungewear 24/7 during quarantine, Air Force 1s are the perfect footwear to pair with your comfy outfit.

How Influencers Are Styling Air Force 1's: Old School Grunge

Looking for a casual but slightly more put-together ensemble? You won't go wrong with a simple tank and jeans with the iconic Nike sneakers.

How Influencers Are Styling Air Force 1's: Daytime Pajamas

Wearing pajamas as regular clothes is nothing new in the fashion world, but one way to dress thing up a little more is with layers of stylish jewelry and Nike sneakers.

How Influencers Are Styling Air Force 1's: Summer Maxi Dress

When you want to wear a dress for the day, swap out your everyday sandals with these classic sneakers for a look that combines the feminine staple with sporty athleisure.

How Influencers Are Styling Air Force 1s: Casual Prep

A foolproof way to dress up your low-key looks is by adding a designer bag into the mix. In mere seconds, you'll have instant polish.

How Influencers Are Styling Air Force 1s: Tonal Blues

As the weather starts to cool down, opt for a tonal ensemble featuring a sleeveless blue sweater with jeans. And for the finishing touch, statement-making blue Air Force 1s.