No one seems to be having a better summer than Halle Berry. Over the past two months, the Catwoman actor has been traveling the world, from her journey to Switzerland and most recently, a road trip to Utah. Her latest excursion? A getaway to an undisclosed tropical location, where Berry is celebrating 59 years around the sun. The entrepreneur made sure to pack some sultry looks for the festivities, including red lace lingerie that she wore on a relaxing pool day. Take it from Berry: You needn’t reserve your intimates for inside the house.

Though it was quite gloomy outside, Berry didn’t let the weather throw a wrench in her plans. Instead, the Respin founder floated on a huge inflatable rubber duck, sizzling in a bold — and wallet-friendly! — $68 red lace-trim cami from Uwila Warrior. She skipped swimwear bottoms in favor of the underwear brand’s matching silk briefs, which ring in at $48. Best of all, both pieces are fully in stock and come in a wide range of shades like black, white, navy, and forest green.

“Making the most of a cloudy day!” the actor captioned the Instagram slideshow. Striking various poses in front of the foggy ocean, Berry added a summery spin to the vibrant lace look with a colorful, potentially handmade flower crown. On the beauty front, a makeup-free Berry wore her short bob in tousled waves.

The A-lister sported the same headpiece in another IG slideshow from her birthday weekend. For her outdoorsy look, Berry paired the statement-making floral accent with chunky bangles from The Frankie Shop and what appears to be a black halterneck crochet dress courtesy of her favorite swim brand, Monday Swimwear.

No, it’s not the first time the actor rocked a style from the swimwear label, which has also been seen on the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Charli XCX, and Shay Mitchell. Last month, the award-winning actor took a trip to Joshua Tree in Monday Swimwear’s black and ivory one-piece suit, a piece she’s worn in the past, too.

But back to her red-hot lace tank and briefs. If your lingerie drawer could use a refresh, shop her exact look, below.