Three years. That’s how long it’s been since the world first got a glimpse of Ariana Grande’s Glinda-blonde hair. (Specifically, it was October 2022.) Since then, we’ve gotten two award-winning films, “holding space,” and plenty of pink and green. But all good things must come to an end, and the Wicked press run is no exception. Fear not, however: In its stead, Grande appears to be returning to her pop girl roots. Quite literally: At the 2026 Golden Globes Awards, Grande arrived in a full and fluffy brunette ponytail, reminiscent of her Yours Truly era.

Grande, a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in Wicked: For Good, arrived on the red carpet in a textured black Vivienne Westwood ball gown styled by Law Roach. But the decidedly un-Glinda dress wasn’t the biggest sign that she’s entering a new epoch: That’d have to be the full and fluffy ponytail in an auburn-tinged shade of brunette, styled by Alyx Liu.

While it wasn’t an exact recreation of her iconic 2013 updo — that one was much darker and curlier — it undoubtedly evoked the singer’s early pop days. “The Way” music video, anyone?

(+) Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images (+) Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Might this pony provide a hint as to what fans can expect at this summer’s Eternal Sunshine tour? Only time will tell. But it certainly seems like a strong indication that, no matter how Audrey Hepburn-inflected her style might be at the moment, she’ll always be a Dangerous Woman at heart.