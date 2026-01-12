(Red Carpet)
Ariana Grande Brought Back Her Iconic Ponytail For The Golden Globes
Is the blonde gone... For Good?
Three years. That’s how long it’s been since the world first got a glimpse of Ariana Grande’s Glinda-blonde hair. (Specifically, it was October 2022.) Since then, we’ve gotten two award-winning films, “holding space,” and plenty of pink and green. But all good things must come to an end, and the Wicked press run is no exception. Fear not, however: In its stead, Grande appears to be returning to her pop girl roots. Quite literally: At the 2026 Golden Globes Awards, Grande arrived in a full and fluffy brunette ponytail, reminiscent of her Yours Truly era.
Grande, a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in Wicked: For Good, arrived on the red carpet in a textured black Vivienne Westwood ball gown styled by Law Roach. But the decidedly un-Glinda dress wasn’t the biggest sign that she’s entering a new epoch: That’d have to be the full and fluffy ponytail in an auburn-tinged shade of brunette, styled by Alyx Liu.
While it wasn’t an exact recreation of her iconic 2013 updo — that one was much darker and curlier — it undoubtedly evoked the singer’s early pop days. “The Way” music video, anyone?
Might this pony provide a hint as to what fans can expect at this summer’s Eternal Sunshine tour? Only time will tell. But it certainly seems like a strong indication that, no matter how Audrey Hepburn-inflected her style might be at the moment, she’ll always be a Dangerous Woman at heart.
