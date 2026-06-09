After almost a seven-year concert hiatus, Ariana Grande is back where it all began: on stage. The singer-songwriter's 42-show “Eternal Sunshine” tour kicked off at the Oakland Arena on June 7, just days after dropping her new single, “Hate That I Made You Love Me.” The sold-out California performance was more than just Grande’s return to the literal spotlight, but also a full-on fashion spectacle. With a slew of new custom designer looks from a range of labels, Grande’s tour is gaining as much momentum on the style front as it is for its sound.

And you can come to expect nothing less from the pop star who has continued her collaborative relationship with the “image architect,” Law Roach, who is responsible for some of her best red carpet moments in recent memory. Remember her sculptural Schiaparelli moment at last year’s Academy Awards? While her Glinda era may have come to a close, Grande’s latest tour looks prove that she isn’t quitting high-fashion any time soon.

From back-to-back custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton ensembles to an equally gorgeous handmade Ludovic de Saint Sernin lace number, ahead are some of Grande’s best custom tour looks that she debuted on night one. And to think, this tour is only getting started.

While all of her looks are equally inspiring, if Grande had to pick a favorite, it seems like it would be the custom Duchesse satin corset draped mini bow dress with its matching platform Shark Pinch boots from Givenchy.

Not only did Grande feature photos of this look on Instagram more times compared to the others, but she even posted a photo of her hugging the dress while it hung on a rack, showing just how much she loves it.

With an admiration so deep for Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, it was the least bit surprising to see Grande in another one of the label’s custom creations. This time, however, her organza puff-sleeve gown was a bespoke haute couture gown, perfect for Grande’s ethereal and effortless moment in which she floated above the stage while singing “Supernatural.”

Similar to her first mini look, she wore another black dress handmade by Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

The designer took to Instagram to share more behind-the-scenes information about what went into the look: “Creating this piece with [Law Roach] for Ari’s big return to the stage after seven years was a dream come true for my little gay heart, will never forget this moment!”

You can tell how proud these designers are of these custom looks too, just by how many of them are sharing the details of their design process. Even the Alexander McQueen team shared more than three Instagram grid posts celebrating Grande’s pink custom corseted dress with a shredded skirt.

She also sported custom designs from Vivienne Westwood and Wiederhoeft for the opening night. Grande’s forthcoming album, Petal will be released on July 31, while her tour is scheduled to run through September 1, 2026. With so much hype around her return, there’s bound to be even more incredible style.