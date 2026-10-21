Olivia Colman’s Wicker Press Tour Has Been A Masterclass On Gray-Hair Glam

Gray hair is something of a “final frontier” of pro-aging beauty culture. Yes, more and more mature individuals are embracing silver strands. But for the most part, folks in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, in particular, are still touching up those roots in more melanated hues every four to six weeks. While there are ample reasons to do so, it is downright thrilling to see chicly styled gray hair — especially on the red carpet. And on the press tour for her upcoming film Wicker, Olivia Colman has been delivering exactly that.

On Oct. 20, Colman joined co-stars Alexander Skarsgard and Elizabeth Debicki for the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Clad in a bright button-down utility shirt and rich bordeaux wrap skirt by Prada, the Academy Award winner opted for Old Hollywood soft glam, consisting of rosy lips, soft blush, plenty of lashes, and tumbling, brushed-out Golden Age waves. The elegant hairstyle was enhanced by the strands of silver woven throughout, which added dimension and movement. (Sarah Uslan did the makeup, with Marcus Francis on hair.)

The style was just the latest in Colman’s grand glam gray hair tour. For a string of promotional engagements in New York City, hairstylist Clayton Hawkins gave the star a series of styles that enhanced her natural curls — in hues ranging from steel to gray blend. For the film’s London premiere, hairstylist Earl Simms pinned back a few curls to create a tumbling, romantic ‘do.

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While the masterclass in curly gray hairstyles has undoubtedly been the headline news to emerge from Colman’s Wicker world tour, there was another fun detail very much worth mentioning: For that aforementioned London premiere, manicurist Robbie Tompkins gave the actor a wicker-print manicure. Unbe-weavable!