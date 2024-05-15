Bobs are constantly in rotation when it comes to trending hairstyles, but if the last few months taught us anything, it’s that they’re having a major moment. There was Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green-esque ‘do at the 2024 SAG Awards (where bobs were also the go-to cut for Taraji P. Henson, Naomi Watts, and Penélope Cruz among other beauty trendsetters). And more recently Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, and Gigi Hadid have joined the party. With so many different versions popping up — with bangs or without, micro lengths and shoulder lengths, flipped ends or tucked ends, etc. — it’s clear there’s no one right way to wear it. And that includes Anya Taylor-Joy’s sneaky style at Cannes Film Festival: a faux bob that was achieved with the addition of a pushed-back straw hat. No, seriously.

In a quest to report every epic look from Cannes’ festivities, we have to admit we did a double take when the star — who is attending in support of her upcoming film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga World — stepped out with her signature platinum blond tresses appearing as though they’d been freshly chopped. The look, however, was the result of clever styling by Taylor-Joy’s hairdresser Gregory Russell, who disguised her length behind an oversized Jacquemus hat for a simple but effective illusion.

Taylor-Joy’s complete beauty look included her signature red lip, courtesy of her makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and nude nails by Emi Kudo, but it was her hair/hat combo that had heads turning

Want to try it for yourself this summer? Long haired ladies can test commitment-free bobs this season simply by seeking out a wide-brimmed straw hat that feature ribbon ties. First, create smooth strands by blowing out with your favorite heat protectant, then finish with a few drops of hair oil or serum for shine and a spritz of soft hold hairspray to keep everything in place.

If you have naturally straight hair, you can simulate the Menu star’s by adding in some subtle bends with a wave wand. Then, tie the ribbons at your neck loose enough to allow the hat to sit against your nape. You can let the extra length fall below the hat or tie hair into a loose knot for more of the faux bob effect — and voila! Just don’t be surprised if this “experiment” inspires you to book a haircut appointment ASAP.