Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite hairsprays of the moment.

It’s frustrating with a capital F when you spend a ton of time doing your hair only for your curls to fall flat or your bun to get covered in flyaways. Sure, you don’t need to use a ton of products to master these looks but there’s one that’s a nonnegotiable for at-home styling sessions: hairspray. Like a nail polish top coat, it seals in your style so that your hair looks like perfection all day (or night) long.

In theory, a spritz of hairspray seems like an easy solution for ensuring your look remains intact, but they’re not one-size-fits-all. The product has earned a bad rap because many formulas leave hair looking and feeling stiff and crunchy. Not to mention the flaky residue. Thankfully, the TZR team has tried a number of options out there to narrow down the ones that offer soft, touchable hold.

Ahead, the best hairsprays for locking your styles in place, including formulas that fit an array of hair types.

"I have a strong aversion to that crunchy, stiff hairspray finish of my childhood. These days, I'm looking for flexible hold that allows my hair to move naturally, while keeping my style and texture intact. I’m happy to report that CHI's hair spray is fitting the bill. I like to give my waves or updos a light misting of it before I run out the door. I never have to worry about frizz or stiffness — you'd never even know I applied hairspray." — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

“I rarely use hairspray as I'm not a big fan of the stiff texture it gives to my hair. I also like tousling my hair around throughout the night, so if I really need hairspray to hold together a curled look, I opt for a lightweight, soft-hold formula that doesn't create any stiffness and allows for that free movement, like the Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray. It's extremely gentle yet still gives my hair that extra bit of hold, while also helping to tame flyaways and frizz.” — Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

“I used to grab whatever hairspray was on sale, not putting much thought into what I was using to finish off my styles. But then I tried this one by Hair Ritual by Sisley. It’s packed with vitamins and antioxidants so my hair doesn’t get dried out from using it, and holds down my flyaways and adds volume and movement to my styles. What’s not to love?” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

"I must admit I'm not very good at styling my hair, so when it comes to hair products I gravitate towards ones that are easy to use and quite forgiving if I make a mistake. That's why I like äz's Obey Hairspray for its light touch and easy to mold formula that still holds my hair in place." – Kathy Lee, editor in chief, TZR

"Call it PTSD from my Texan childhood, but the idea of a firm-hold, crunchy hairspray is just nightmare-inducing. For that reason, I eschewed the stuff for years before discovering this sweet-smelling, totally touchable version by Nexxus. Even with a ton spritz on, you can't really see or feel it in your hair — it simply maintains and holds your style all day, sans any stickiness. It's technically formulated for fine hair, but I've never had any issue with it working on my thicker waves." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“I always have R+Co Bleu’s Featherlight Hairspray sitting on the shelf in my bathroom. As the name suggests, the formula doesn’t weigh down my hair or cause it to feel sticky. I spritz it around my middle-part area, where most of my flyaways are located, and I’m good to go.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“I have very thin, fine hair, so when I want a little extra oomph, I reach for this Oribe hairspray. After applying a little at my roots and giving my hair a good scrunch, the volume holds all night. I also love that the product doesn’t leave a chalky finish, my hair still feels soft and natural.” – Maggie Haddad, sr. strategist, social media, TZR

“I’ve been using TRESemmé hairspray since high school — it’s just that good. Available at drugstores, I love that I can virtually grab a can wherever I go. What’s more, as someone with thick dry hair, this formula keeps my frizz under control, even on the most humid summer days.” – Lukas