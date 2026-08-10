Since announcing her third pregnancy, Anne Hathaway has delivered a masterclass in maternity dressing. The actor’s latest outfit continued her fashionable baby bump’s reign this summer with an elegant take on a dressy top and jeans. At the premiere of her film The End of Oak Street, Hathaway stepped out in a blue Prabal Gurung halter top with a flowing train. The cropped piece included a soft silk texture for added comfort, while its red lining delivered a vivid pop of color.

Hathaway’s longtime stylist Erin Walsh expertly paired the piece with classic blue jeans, creating a formal and casual contrast. Her wide-leg Jenny denim from La Ligne is ideal for her bump, as it features a drawstring waist to allow for an adjustable, customizable fit. To finish dressing up the set, Walsh completed Hathaway’s look with bright pink Aquazzura pumps, plus a gold Serpenti bangle and diamond drop earrings from Bulgari.

Altogether, the pieces combined luxe and rugged textures to make a dreamy look with a classic color palette — further punctuated by Hathaway’s red lipstick and wavy summer ponytail. The look also marked a return to form for the actor, who frequently wore denim on the red carpet throughout the early 2000s.

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Of course, Hathaway loves a flowy top and roomy pants for maternity wear, as seen on her recent press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. And she’s never shied from colorfully dressing up her baby bump, either. While kicking off press for The End of Oak Street last month, the star played with texture in a white mesh T-shirt and striped skirt from Stella McCartney. A small Prada bag and Aquazzura mules covered in strawberry accents whimsically finished the look.

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Hathaway’s latest red carpet marked her fourth press tour of the year — and her second while pregnant — after back-to-back turns promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, and The Odyssey. It continues a busy year for the star, whose first film The Princess Diaries is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. With Oak Street releasing this week, plus her leading role in Verity alongside Dakota Johnson this fall, Hathaway’s due to wrap 2026 on a high note — with plenty of fashionable pregnancy looks in tow.