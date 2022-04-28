There’s no one who does effortless sophistication quite like Amal Clooney. Her wardrobe is stocked with timeless and luxe garments — take the snakeskin pumps she just rewore from 2018 for example. For Clooney, creating a chic look is all about mixing tried-and-true pieces with on-trend styles that add something special to her outfit. For a recent New York City outing with her mom, Clooney styled a pair of blue jeans with a sparkly crop top and black blazer. This fashion formula sits well with her as she certainly has amassed quite the collection of blazers (as a practicing lawyer) while the shimmery tank top was a slightly unexpected city piece.

Zoom in on Clooney’s bottoms and you’ll see that her jeans are not of the super high-waisted variety. Instead, they sit low on her hips and the hems cut off just above the ankle. The straight-leg style can be styled with any shoe — from classic white sneakers to a pair of combat boots — but Clooney decided to dress them up by pairing the jeans with clear paneled and metallic pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

On top, she leaned into the increasingly popular sheer trend, wearing an eye-catching, see-through top that subtly revealed her black bra. For extra warmth, she utilized another wardrobe must-have, layering a cropped black blazer over the look. Her accessorizes added the finishing touches: she carried a black leather handbag from Giambattista Valli and wore a pair of silver dangly earrings.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

This outfit was one of many elegant looks from the Clooney’s New York City trip. Earlier in the day, she was seen in an off-white trench coat and dress combination. And the day prior, she arrived at the United Nations while wearing a yellow and black polka dot vintage dress by Christian Dior. Clooney’s styling combination is the perfect look for summer nights in the city, whether you’re heading out to a dinner date or having a girls night out. The ensemble is chic and polished, with a subtle hint of sexiness. While the brand of her blue jeans is unknown for now, you can shop similar classic styles ahead.