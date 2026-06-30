Since Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy on Instagram nearly two weeks ago, we’ve been waiting to see how she’d dress her baby bump. But nobody had to wait long, as the actress stepped out today in an elevated outfit that was chic, comfortable, and made excellent use of vibrant color.

On Tuesday morning, Hathaway stepped out in a bright red Ashlyn jumpsuit at the Four Seasons Downtown in New York City. Her one-piece garment, designed by CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Ashlynn Park, includes a long-sleeved silhouette with cropped legs and a low dropped waist, creating a sleek, effortless look. With peplum draping as its only accent, the colorful piece was also relaxed and low-maintenance — also ideal for Hathaway, as her baby bump was front and center.

Anne Hathaway in New York City. Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The rich, ruby-red hue also extended to Hathaway’s matching Aquazzura Bellini Beauty sandals, cinched with thin ankle ties. Alaïa’s heart-shaped Le Coeur shoulder bag added a whimsical element to her monochrome look.

Hathaway’s longtime stylist Erin Walsh — who also tapped the actress to write the foreword for her book The Art of Intentional Dressing — gave the Princess Diaries star’s ensemble a cool touch with dark cat-eyed sunglasses. A diamond-studded gold necklace, rings, and a matching watch elegantly rounded out her ensemble.

Anne Hathaway in New York City. Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Hathaway’s pregnancy news marks the actress’s third child with husband Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012. The couple has had two sons together — Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019.

The actress’s outing also kickstarted Hathaway’s press tour for Christoper Nolan’s The Odyssey, which releases next month. The film is her third of 2026, following a fashion-filled spring promoting both The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary. As the year continues, Hathaway — in addition to her pregnancy — also has the releases of The End of Oak Street and Verity to look forward to, likely her last projects before taking a well-deserved break.