For millennials, The Princess Diaries is easily one of the most quotable movies. “What am I? A duck? ... Gupta, the queen is coming — to Grove High School.” But the film, which turns 25 this year, isn’t just beloved for its witty humor and top-notch acting. Anyone who watched it religiously in the early aughts (guilty) likely has a few outfits that still live rent-free in their head. Twenty-five years later, many of the film’s looks remain surprisingly relevant, continuing to inspire fashion today.

Costume designer Gary Jones was responsible for the wardrobe in both the original film and its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which was released three years later. Of course, The Princess Diaries is perhaps best remembered for one of the most iconic makeover scenes in movie history. You know the one: Mia Thermopolis (portrayed by Anne Hathaway) traded her unruly curls and bushy eyebrows for sleek, straight hair and perfectly groomed arches. Naturally, the transformation extended to her wardrobe, too. Gone were the old tees and frumpy pants, replaced by polished, princess-worthy ensembles that saw Mia embrace everything from playful prints to streamlined staples.

But Mia wasn’t the only style standout. Her archnemesis, Lana Thomas (Mandy Moore), delivered some of the film’s chicest Y2K looks — who could forget her bubblegum pink outfit at the end-of-year beach bash? Meanwhile, Mia’s artist mother, Helen, brought an eclectic, bohemian sensibility to the screen with quirky patterns and artisanal textures.

Ahead, revisit (and recreate) some of the best looks from The Princess Diaries — here’s hoping they endure another 25 years.

Corduroy Jacket + Striped Sweater + Wool Bucket Hat

Courtesy Of Disney

Upon first glance, those unfamiliar with the film could easily mistake this photo for one taken today (it doesn’t hurt that Hathaway seems to be aging in reverse). That’s because many of the pieces — including the corduroy jacket, striped sweater, and wool bucket hat — still feel just as on-trend 25 years later. Consider this your cue to bookmark the outfit formula for fall.

Printed Blouse + Straight-Leg Jeans

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For the aforementioned beach scene — which doubled as Mia’s first alone time with the ever-popular Josh Bryant — the newly minted princess paired a printed blouse with medium-wash denim and bright red wedge flip-flops, adding an unexpected splash of color to the beachy look. Eager to emulate the outfit? Just avoid stepping in any gum — IYKYK.

Crochet Cardigan + Rectangular Sunglasses

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See? Helen was quite the fashionista, too. For a day of rock climbing, the artist opted for an unexpected combination: a colorful square-motif crochet top layered over leggings. (She did, however, remove the top before breaking a sweat.) If you’re skilled at crocheting, consider making your own one-of-a-kind version. If not, Etsy has you covered.

Pink Tank + Coordinating Polka Dot Skirt

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Raise your hand if you still think about this outfit today. Because, well, same. For her performance at the beach party, Lana wore a shimmery hot pink turtleneck top with a colorful polka dot skirt, complete with teeny-tiny butterfly clips. It doesn’t get much more Y2K than that.

Button-Up + Tie + Plaid Skirt

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You needn’t be enrolled in an elite school to embrace preppy dressing, which has maintained a strong hold on the fashion world over the past few years. A button-up shirt, tie, and plaid skirt may look a bit over the top together, but each piece works just as well on its own, pairing effortlessly with wardrobe staples like relaxed jeans and ribbed tanks.