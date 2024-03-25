It goes without saying that most people tune into an NBA game for hours of non-stop action. But for the fashion pack, the celebrity sightings are just as exciting. In fact, it’s not uncommon to spot at least one high-profile star in the crowd wearing a cool headline-worthy outfit (which makes sense, as the paps are always there ready to capture content). The latest A-lister to show off their courtside style? Anne Hathaway, who attended the Atlanta Hawks versus the Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday night — for those curious, the Hawks won 132-91 — in a low-key yet elevated ensemble.

The Devil Wears Prada alum, who is currently in Atlanta filming her upcoming mystery thriller Flowervale Street, started off her game-night outfit with an understated black ribbed tank top. To keep warm inside the venue, Hathaway tossed on a coordinating zip-up hoodie, which she let rest below her bare shoulders. Though her luxe basics were chic on their own, the Oscar-winning actor’s accessories really made the look. Her statement-making oversized ‘70s-inspired aviator sunglasses, for starters, featured purple-tinted lenses. From there, Hathaway sprinkled in chic silver jewelry — a chunky chain necklace and thick hoop earrings, to be specific.

On the beauty front, the 41-year-old rocked her signature long straight locks and wispy bangs. Then, true to form, the actor went with a minimal no-makeup makeup look.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Sport

Hathaway has had an eventful past few days. ICYMI, this morning, her Vanity Fair April cover dropped — yes, the photoshoot (or the first try, that is) she walked out on this January amid Condé Nast’s 24-hour strike. The publication just shared her interview, which touches on topics like motherhood and being in her 40s. “This is the first time I’ve known myself this well,” Hathaway told the outlet’s Senior Features Writer Julie Miller, according to the mag’s latest Instagram post. “I don’t live in what others think of me. I know my own mind and I am connected to my own feelings.”

In the imagery, the actor tapped into her edgy side, donning a handful of sexy, skin-baring pieces, such as a lace Kiki de Montparnasse bra and high-shine Mugler bodysuit (worn without pants, naturally). Is this signaling a new style era for Hathaway, perhaps?

Back to Hathaway’s Saturday night look. If you scored tickets to an upcoming NBA game, give her courtside style a try with the selection of products below.