Fact: Angelina Jolie walked so fashion muses like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Lily-Rose Depp, could run. A bona fide It girl in the ‘90s and early aughts, the Atelier Jolie founder arguably pioneered styles like itty-bitty graphic tees and edgy leather trench coats. Even today, she’s constantly ahead of the sartorial curve, with others soon following her lead. An example? Jolie’s latest cape look, which she donned on the red carpet last evening. ICYMI, the silhouette ruled the Fall/Winter 2024 runways — and, naturally, Jolie is one of the first celebrities to take it for a spin.

On Thursday night, Jolie attended the opening night of The Outsiders, a Broadway musical she co-produced, at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. The chilly forecast called for a lightweight jacket, and oh my, did Jolie pick the chicest option. Her flowy, caramel-colored cape gave main character (and superhero) energy — she starred in the Marvel film The Eternals, after all. Underneath the neutral topper, Jolie donned a luxe champagne-hued silk dress. Her accessories — statement gold dangly earrings from Saint Laurent, a black Dior Toujours bag, and red pumps — upped the ante.

The Oscar-winning actor brought her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, along for the special evening. The teenager kept it casual and cute in a rich blue jumpsuit and coordinating Converse kicks.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment

As mentioned, the Fall/Winter 2024 runways were especially rampant with unique iterations of the humble cape. In New York, Khaite presented a polished gray collared version, while Prabal Gurung opted for a high-shine silver look. Later in the month, Italian fashion house Ferragamo sent a model down the catwalk donning a short off-the-shoulder brown cape coat. Now, the style is going mainstream, with luxury and contemporary brands releasing elevated cape outerwear.

(+) Courtesy Of Khaite (+) Courtesy Of Prabal Gurung (+) Ferragamo Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

In short? Though spring is underway, it’s not a bad idea to begin shopping for a cold-weather cape. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite styles on the market, below.