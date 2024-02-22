While it’s been a minute since Angelina Jolie’s stellar red carpet attire has graced our Instagram timeline, her equally top-notch street style makes up for the lack of event looks tenfold — specifically her recent stealthy trips to and from her New York-based fashion label, Atelier Jolie. Ever since the flagship location opened in early December 2023, the founder has been snapped by the paparazzi outside the NoHo hotspot dressed in a variety of posh off-duty outfits, most recently, the classic wool coat and graphic tote bag ensemble she styled for a full-day visit on Feb. 21.

After spending most of Wednesday in the iconic 57 Great Jones Street store, Jolie offered a peek at her sleek look while en route to her car, which to no one’s surprise, featured lots of classic elevated basics. Overtop a relaxed white T-shirt, the actor layered on a chic black wool overcoat — a must-have in Jolie’s everyday winter wardrobe. Staying true to form, the Maleficent star opted for wide straight-leg trousers on the bottom and a pair of block-heeled black boots that peeped out underneath the hem of her pants.

Jolie rounded out her OOTD with black tinted glasses, minimalistic hoop earrings, a few silver rings, and a striking unreleased tote — an edgy detour from the Dior and Saint Laurent handbags she usually slings. Her carry-all of the day was a brand-new mail courier-inspired bag from product designer Giancarlo Capri (AKA Gee), complete with eye-catching typography across the front and the crossbody strap. The eccentric new creation launches on Feb. 23 and with Jolie’s stamp of approval, it’s bound to sell fast.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Jolie’s latest outing came a day after news broke that Atelier Jolie’s inaugural artist-in-residence has set up shop inside the two-story studio. Starting this week, designer and printmaker Simon Ungless — known for his sartorial collaborations with Sarah Burton and the late Alexander McQueen — will offer custom silk-screen printing in-store and teach classes on clothing mono-printing. Perhaps Jolie was there to ensure his first session was running smoothly.

All this to say, a lot is happening inside and outside the Atelier Jolie walls, so be on the lookout for more sightings of the founder in the coming weeks. In the meantime, upgrade your office-ready outfit rotation with pieces inspired by Jolie’s latest luxe look below.