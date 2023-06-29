Per usual, the outfits in And Just Like That Season 2, episode 3 were joyously colorful and fun. Viewers finally got to see Carrie’s pink Fendi Baguette bag make its on-screen debut after photos of her wearing it on set leaked last year; meanwhile her neighbor Lisette tapped into the hooded dress fashion trend we’ve been seeing on every celebrity, from Jenna Ortega to Anne Hathaway. One of our favorite looks came from Seema, who was giving vacation vibes in her tangy orange dress with a cocktail in hand, even though she was just chilling in Carrie’s apartment.

In addition to all the must-see clothes and accessories, you’ll want to stay for the drama too — a lot went down. For a brief recap (spoiler alert!): Carrie deals with internal struggles over recording the audio portion of her book that focuses on Big’s death, and also supports Lisette at her jewelry show. Seema’s Birken bag gets stolen (then is recovered, phew), Charlotte and Lisa end up on the MILF list at their kids’ school, and Miranda flies back to New York City to console her son Brady after his break-up, leaving Che alone, for now, in Los Angeles.

For those who missed out on the action, you can stream the show online, but TZR is here to catch you up on the fashion. Scroll ahead to see the most memorable looks from episode 3 and perhaps indulge in some guilt-free shopping, too, if any of the outfits speak to you.

A Statement Accessory

Craig Blakenhorn/Max

The sequin Fendi Baguette lives on! In episode 3, Carrie wears the magenta hue accessory with a similar pinkish silky jumpsuit and teal coat. The purse was actually a design collaboration between Sarah Jessica Parker and the brand, so it feels very meta for Carrie to have it in her wardrobe.

A Rainy Day Outfit

Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Only Charlotte would commit to maintaining her posh, Upper East Side style by wearing a floral skirt and (white!) pumps while walking her dog, Richard Burton, in the rain.

A Joyful Summer Look

Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Seema brings the feel-good summer vibes with her one-shoulder peach-colored dress and printed head scarf. Though she rocks this look while hanging out at Carrie’s apartment, it would work as a vacation fit, too.

An On-Trend Dress

Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Lisette, Carrie’s downstairs neighbor, wears a hooded dress with Isshi jewelry to her party at Bryant Park. PSA to the Lisette fans out there, her accessory line in the show are actually pieces from Isshi — a queer and multicultural jewelry brand by Rolly Robinson and his partner and co-founder Jeauni Cassanova.

A Utilitarian Jumpsuit

Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Let’s take a break from all the dresses in this episode to appreciate Miranda’s charcoal jumpsuit, which she styles with a pair of sandals and a crossbody bag. The outfit feels more NYC than L.A., proving Miranda’s Big Apple style hasn’t completely dissolved away.