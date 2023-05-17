Back in April, we declared that Anne Hathaway was entering a new style era shortly after her Versace campaign dropped — and we were totally right. Since that moment, every time the actor steps out on the red carpet, her look has just the right balance of drama and style (might we point your attention to her 2023 Met Gala dress?). Now, Hathaway is sustaining her hot streak with the hooded Atelier Versace number she wore to a Bvlgari event on May 16 while attending the label’s runway show and Mediterranean High Jewelry dinner.

The party was held at the Palazzo Ducale, aka a palace, in Venice. Given the lavish setting, Hathaway’s glam look was a fitting choice. The two-toned silver and gold silhouette featured a thigh-high slit that reached all the way to her hips, allowing fans to get a glimpse of her platform silver sandals. The design also came with a removable matching sparkly hood scarf, which the actor wore on and off throughout the night — an accent only outshone by her piles of giant pink gemstone necklaces and diamond bracelets by Bvlgari.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Given the party’s guest list, it’s no wonder that the actor went for such a memorable outfit as she was seated next some of Hollywood’s best dressed women. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in a crimson Miss Sohee top and skirt set while Zendaya rocked a custom Richard Quinn black gown. The power trio watched the show front row and also posed together on the carpet for photos. (This editor may or may not have rewatched the video of them below at least five times to guess at what this power crew was talking about.)

(+) Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari (+) Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari INFO 1/2

Truly, Hathaway is living her best life right now, and this latest fashion moment shows that she’s not afraid to step outside her comfort zone. In fact, her Versace look aligns well with the on-going hooded dress trend that’s taking over fashion right now. Model Alessandra Ambrosio just wore a similar Elie Saab creation to the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival and back in January, Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega left her own style mark in a hooded dress from Saint Laurent.

While the ‘80s-inspired silhouette, unfortunately, is in short supply right now (we looked at online retailers and many styles are sold out), we did find some similar gold sequin gowns you can flaunt at your next fancy shindig. And for those who want a removable sequin hood à la Hathaway to match, there’s still a few left on Etsy.