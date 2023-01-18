Jenna Ortega’s role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show Wednesday not only earned her a 2023 Golden Globes nomination, but it also propelled her to It girl status. As such, fashion houses are eager to work with the actor and dress the 20 year old for important events. She initially dazzled her fans in an ethereal Gucci gown at the Globes, and now Ortega’s on Saint Laurent’s radar too. On Jan. 17, she attended the house’s Fall/Winter 2023-2024 menswear fashion show. Ortega wore a black hooded dress from the label and sat front row next to other celebs like Australian actor William Franklin Miller and Canadian actor Percy Hynes.

Ortega’s designer number featured a criss-cross neckline and an open back that gave the dress a sexy feel. She styled it with two stacks of golden bangles around her wrists and let her “wet” bangs peek out from underneath the hood. The actor’s whole edgy ensemble came together flawlessly thanks in part to her stylist, Enrique Melendez, who has worked with Ortega on a number of outfits including her aforementioned attire at the Globes. Melendez posted a photo of Ortega at the runway show on his own Instagram account and supportively wrote in the caption: “Wait a minute ... Is it ‘JENNA Sais quoi?’ or ‘Je ne sais quoi?’ Either way, the definition is: ‘a pleasing quality that cannot be exactly named or described.’ She’s got it! Brava!!!”

This is likely not the first time you’ve seen a hooded dress on a celebrity. Stars such as Janelle Monae, Margot Robbie, and Katie Holmes have all embraced this drapey design in the past. Ortega’s LBD, in particular, was created by designer Anthony Vaccarello, who, in the last few seasons, has revived the house’s hooded gowns in new colors and sleek silhouettes. (As you can see below, for Spring/Summer 2023, Vaccarello created different dress styles by experimenting with variations in the sleeve design and hues.) These creations paid homage to the hooded pieces that Yves Saint Laurent originally made in the mid ‘80s.

If the conversation has convinced you that you, too, need a hooded dress in your wardrobe, shop several TZR-approved options ahead. This look offers a foolproof way to make a fashionable entrance at any party or special event you might have on the docket.