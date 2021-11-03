Carrie Bradshaw’s NYC Apartment Is Now On Airbnb — Iconic Closet Included

Most people don’t *really* want to reside in Carrie Bradshaw’s place on Sex and the City (even if it is massive by New York City standards). But let’s be real — if you’re a SATC fan, you’ve probably wondered what it would be like to live like your favorite TV character for a night. Since you’ve likely accepted that’s a fantasy that will live entirely in your head, you may be surprised to learn that you can now make that dream a reality. It’s true: Airbnb has listed a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment on Sex and the City, and those who book can experience a one-night-stay hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker herself.

To commemorate the forthcoming new chapter of SATC, HBO Max’s And Just Like That..., Airbnb has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to give two lucky fans what’s essentially a day in the Bradshaw life. Not only will guests be able to stay in the Airbnb; they’ll get a virtual greeting from Parker upon arrival, cosmopolitans for a toast, the chance to dress up in Carrie’s closet (which will include that legendary Patricia Field tutu), a styling session and photoshoot, and more.

Photo by Tara Rice

The opportunity is limited, however. Parker will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests each on Nov. 12 and 13, so you’ll have to be quick with a computer to score this opportunity when requests for booking open on Nov. 8 at noon ET. That said, it costs far less than a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels — each stay is only $23 a night before taxes and fees, in honor of the 23 years since Carrie Bradshaw first graced our screens.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker in a statement. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

Photo by Tara Rice

No doubt many are feeling that same excitement. So pour yourself a cosmopolitan, get your laptop ready, and mark your calendar for Nov. 8 — this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience you don’t want to miss.