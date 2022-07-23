Picture this: You, taking in the gorgeous Italian scenery, surrounded by crystal clear blue water or lush rolling hills with an Aperol spritz or limoncello in hand. Sounds perfect, no? We agree, which is precisely why Italy has long been the go-to summer destination for many international travelers. The delicious food, picturesque scenery, and warm Italian sunshine are undoubtedly some of its biggest draws — and just a few of the many reasons why it’s worth whisking yourself away there this summer. While you can experience the country in many different ways, the generally favored way is by staying in a stunning hotel.

Within Italy, there are a variety of beautiful cities and regions that offer you the ability to experience picture-perfect surroundings, ranging from beautiful coastlines to historic architecture. In each unique spot, there are a variety of accommodation options to choose from, all of which incorporate Italian culture into the design. However, we spoke to experts across the field to help decipher the ones that are truly worth a visit. From the scenic views of the iconic Italian countryside in Tuscany to windows overlooking the Grand Canal in Venice, each will have you making a plan to visit every summer for the foreseeable future. Ahead, 11 stunning hotels that will solidify your plans for an Italian summer.

Hotel Principe Di Savoia, Milan

Built in the 1920s, Hotel Principe De Savoia is an iconic landmark in one of Italy’s most popular cities, Milan. It’s located in the center of the city yet affords guests the same privacy that you would expect in a countryside escape. The property’s 301 rooms feature a 19th-century design with a modern twist, giving them an opulent feel that’s surprisingly elegant. With views overlooking the Piazza Della Repubblica and close proximity to many top landmarks, including the Indro Montanelli Garden, Duomo cathedral, and Sforzesco Castle, it’s an ideal spot to reside while on your Milanese adventure.

Borgo Santo Pietro, Tuscany

Tucked away in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, Borgo Santo Pietro’s 300 acres feel like a heavenly escape from the hustle and bustle of any busy city. According to Michelle Gonzalez, a Los Angeles-based travel creator and founder of LAX to Luxury, an aspirational luxury travel social media account and blog, the property is a place that you can truly disconnect and relax in the serenity of Tuscany. The 800-year-old luxury farmhouse hotel features bright, airy interiors and courtyards with sun lounges, along with intimate outdoor fireplaces with cozy leather armchairs and exclusive private gardens, providing ample opportunity to appreciate the lush greenery that surrounds you. “Farm-to-table is literal here; you can stroll the vegetable gardens where your food is grown and even take cooking classes utilizing local harvests,” she says.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como

At Grand Hotel Tremezzo, you can spend your days taking in the gorgeous views of the western shores of Lake Como, including the Bellagio and Grigne mountains. “Lake Como’s first hotel, the iconic Grand Hotel Tremezzo, is set in a ritzy Art Nouveau palazzo surrounded by verdant gardens,” explains Brandon Berkson, founder of Hotels Above Par, a digital website aimed at sharing the best boutique hotels around the world. It treats guests to Italian elegance with rooms overlooking the Palace park or the glistening lake waters and includes stylish period interiors that take you back in time. Kick back at one of the property’s three pools or grab a tan at the lakeside private beach or park. For the ultimate summer afternoon, Berkson recommends taking a dip in their WOW (water-over-water) pool that literally floats atop Lake Como.

San Domenico Palace, Taormina, Sicily

Formerly a 14th-century convent, San Domenico Palace is perched on a rocky promontory above the Ionian Sea in Taormina, Sicily. “It recently opened as a stunning new Four Seasons resort, offering panoramic views of Mount Etna and the ancient Greek theater,” says Brian Kelly, the founder of The Points Guy, a digital publication aimed at helping readers maximize their travel experiences. With a clifftop infinity pool, tranquil spa, and sleek, modern rooms, it’s an easy place to adore. “I love that there are so many things you can experience nearby—helping with the wine harvest, venturing to nearby seaside towns, exploring century-old ruins, or simply spending the day at the beach club, cooling off in the Ionian Sea,” he says. Also nice: It’s super close to the charming town of Taormina, which is a must-visit in Sicily.

Baglioni Masseria Muzza, Puglia

With just a glance at Baglioni Masseria Muzza, it’s easy to understand the vast appeal when you see the gorgeous nature surrounding the property. Housed in a masseria, or farmhouse,, the hotel features villa-style accommodations with private courtyards, whitewashed limestone, and simple Apulian-style decor with a neutral color palette. It also offers a large infinity pool, spectacular sunset views, pretty gardens, and three open-air restaurants that serve Salento-inspired cuisine. Everywhere you look you’ll see greenery, including fragrant olive trees and rosemary bushes, which will allow you to truly immerse yourself in nature. Take a short visit to the nearby beach with crystal clear blue waters or enjoy the small town of Otranto during your stay.

Soho House, Rome

Practically synonymous with mouthwatering food and ancient architecture, Italy’s capital city, Rome, should be a stop on every Italian vacation. With a trendy location that’s away from typical tourist traps, Soho House Rome is set in San Lorenzo, a historic yet up-and-coming neighborhood. “The whole Soho House vibe is about creativity and that’s true of the surrounding district, too, thanks to creative spaces like the Pastificio Cerere Foundation, which started as an artists' collective and is now a premier contemporary art exhibition space,” says Kelly.

With 49 guest rooms and 20 long-stay apartments, you’ll have the option to stay for a quick visit or a long-term stay. “The decor is a blend of 1930s Art Deco and 1970s glam with jewel-toned furniture, brass and chrome light fixtures, and those classic terrazzo floors, along with works by local artists adorning the walls,” explains Kelly. Plus, the property has a two-story health and spa club, a drawing-room, a rooftop pool bar, and Cecconi’s, the brand’s Italian signature restaurant with striking views of the city.

Casa Angelina, Amalfi Coast

It’s not an Italian summer without a visit to the Amalfi Coast—and Casa Angelina is the perfect hideaway. Nestled in Praiano, a small town that’s about 15 minutes from Positano, it allows you the opportunity to visit the tourist attractions without having to immerse yourself in themdirectly. “This white-washed, contemporary style hotel was built into a cliff overlooking the piercingly blue Tyrrhenian Sea,” says Berkson. The hotel has 42 rooms with a fresh decor style meant to accentuate the scenery that surrounds it. While you’re there, take some time to visit the local town, which features a handful of restaurants with views of the sea and the cliffside villages around it. Or, if you want to spend some time on the property, Berkson recommends getting a facial at the spa, which now has a new partnership with Augustinus Bader.

Hotel Il Pellicano: Porto Ercole in Tuscany

Those looking to live like royalty should stay in Hotel Il Pellicano on their next summer jaunt to Tuscany. The hotel is housed in a former private home, which was once a go-to getaway for many European royals and Hollywood celebrities due to its pristine location. “It’s carved into a southern Tuscan cliffside overlooking a private cove,” says Gonzalez. “Once you check into the hotel, there’s almost no need to leave, from the incredibly helpful staff to Michelin-starred dining to a pristine beach club along the Mediterranean.” Visitors can also take advantage of the spa, outdoor pool, and tennis courts, too. Plus, each room has a balcony or terrace with a garden or sea view, immersing you in all the property has to offer.

Byblos Art Hotel: Verona

Just a short distance away from the romantic city of Verona nests Byblos Art Hotel. “It’s a fascinating renaissance villa outside of Verona, one of Italy’s most romantic towns, which melds traditional Baroque design with modern and contemporary art,” says Berkson. The hotel’s 58 rooms combine different shapes and marble elements with bright furniture to create something that’s unique yet not overwhelming. Located in the heart of Valpolicella, which is a few kilometers from Verona, it allows you to incorporate the romantic town that Romeo and Juliette was set in into your itinerary. “You’ll find interweaving paths lined with warm-hooded, baroque-style buildings throughout the town,” explains Berkson. When you visit, make sure you stroll through the property’s expansive gardens, take a swim in the gorgeous outdoor infinity pool, or unwind and recharge at the on-site spa.

J.W Marriott Venice Resort and Spa: Venice

Set on a private island within the Venetian lagoon, the J.W. Marriott Venice offers a serene escape that’s just a short boat ride away from the business and crowds of Venice. Its personal island, called Isola delle Rose, features forty acres of lush greenery, including both vegetable and flower gardens, along with tons of privacy. The resort offers a complimentary shuttle boat to get to and from the city, however, you can easily spend your entire vacation lounging around on the extensive grounds, which includes seven different restaurants and bars with farm to table options, a luxe rooftop infinity pool, and more.

Aman Venice: Venice

With only 24 rooms and suites, Aman Venice is located in a 16th-century palace right on the Grand Canal. It has a way of making guests feel uber-exclusive, which is precisely what the Aman resorts are known for. “It has a museum-worth art collection, including frescoes by Tiepolo and a fireplace by sculptor Sansovino, along with lush, private gardens, which are super rare in Venice,” explains Kelly. Almost every room at the property offers luxe views of the Grand Canal, ample space, and a whole slew of other features—like silk wall coverings, chandeliers, wood paneling, and painted ceilings— to add a modern touch to the opulent space. During your stay, Kelly advises taking a Vaporetto across the lagoon from St. Mark’s to Giudecca to have dinner at the Belmond Hotel Cipriani’s Cip’s Club, which is right on the water with the best views of St. Marks Square.