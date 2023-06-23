It’s no secret Amal Clooney loves a jumpsuit. She’s worn a lacy one-piece on the red carpet, a business casual number for work engagements, and even sported the style in white for her civil ceremony to George Clooney back in 2014. It’s clear this silhouette works for all facets of her life — so it came as little surprise that the human rights lawyer went the one-and-done route once again for the We Choose the Earth conference in Madrid on June 22. This time, Clooney picked a one-shoulder satin yellow silhouette, which she dressed up with PVC gold pumps and Cartier pieces made from onyx and diamond.

Although the designer behind the design in question remains a mystery (internet sleuths, do your thing!), we do know Clooney’s jewelry choices hold special meaning. If you remember, back in April the humanitarian joined Cartier Voices as a contributor — the program brings together people, like the humanitarian, who want to use their platforms for good — and a perk of this partnership is wearing items from the luxury jewelry house.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

As you can see from these photos, the barrister proves a jumpsuit, especially one crafted from luxe, silky fabric, is well-suited to more formal occasions. Therefore, the next time you find yourself attending a work conference or a cocktail event with a black tie-dress code, consider trading your LBD for something similar.

Clooney’s exact one-shoulder marigold number seems to be a rare find, but you can replicate her elegant vibe nonetheless with the striking dupes ahead. Follow her lead and style with see-through heels (if you’re not a fan of standing in six-inch stilettos throughout the night, you can easily swap in slingback flats made from the same material).