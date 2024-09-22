Role models don’t come more ready-made than Amal Clooney. A rare combination of beauty and brains with a high-powered career and an incredible sense of style, it’s no wonder she won the heart of such a notorious bachelor — and became a true celebrity in her own right along the way. In fact, it’s her incredible versatility that makes Clooney so beloved. One minute she’s litigating some of Europe’s most consequential legal cases, and the next she’s gliding down the red carpet. No matter what she’s up to on any given day, though, Clooney’s best hairstyles are all so equally stunning.

While the Oxford-education barrister undeniably has a signature style — she loves long layers and bouncy blowouts — part of what makes Clooney such a singular style icon is how willing she is to experiment, especially at major events. She might have her glossy waves pulled up into a high ponytail for the Met Gala one day, for example, only to twist them into flapper-style curls not long after. In recent years, she’s been playing with color, too, trialing out warm brown and golden blonde highlights regardless of season.

Just ahead, get inspired by some of Clooney’s coolest-ever hair moments.

Retro Volume, 2014

PVS/GC Images/Getty Images

Clooney first stepped into the spotlight when knews of her famous romance broke in 2013. By the following year, she was a magazine fixture and this half-back look with some retro-style teasing make it easy to see why.

Old Hollywood Curls, 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A timeless beauty, Clooney seems to love dabbling in vintage-tinged hairstyles. At her first-ever Met Gala, she kept it classic with big barrel curls and a deep side-part.

Brownie Batter Highlights, 2016

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Bringing her raven-black hair into summer mode, Clooney spent much of 2016 with sweet brownie-colored highlights. They’re especially concentrated through the edges of her layers, creating a ribbon-like effect.

Faux Bob, 2017

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Why commit to a shorter cut when you can fake it this well? With these big curls hovering just above her shoulders, you’d never know that at least a foot of hair is hiding underneath, carefully pinned up.

Party-Ready Ponytail, 2018

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 2018 Met Gala featured an especially cool look from Clooney, including this loose, high ponytail. She could have gone the prim route, but instead chose to have fun with face-framing pieces pulled loose and left to flow on their own.

Long Layers, 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

One through-line you can follow through Clooney’s beauty evolution is her commitment to long layers. With hair this thick, they can really help add movement and bounce, and put an extra focus on bone structure along the way.

Brushed-Out Curls, 2021

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

She loves tighter curls (more on that in just a minute), but there’s no denying the power of a more effortless style. With most of the spiraling concentrated from the shoulders down, Clooney’s brushed-out curls offer so much bounce.

Disco Drama, 2022

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

A exciting nod to the ‘70s, Clooney looks straight off the dance floor with these tightly-wound curls and strategic pinning that makes her hair look shoulder-length. Paired with her sparkling dress, she’s a disco dream.

All-Over Bronze, 2023

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Clooney took her hair considerably lighter in 2023, weaving subtle and dimensional bronze highlights all the way down. Slightly brighter pops around her face add an extra luminosity.

Sun-Kissed Streaks, 2024

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

To close out summer in style, Clooney showed up at the 2024 Venice Film Festival with sunny blonde highlights totally brightening up her waist-length hair. Really, it might be her biggest change yet.