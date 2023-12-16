She’s smart, stylish, and committed to causes greater than herself — there are few better role models in Hollywood than Amal Clooney, human rights attorney and bona fide star in her own right. Long before her marriage to one of the most famous actors in the industry, she was handling impossibly high-profile cases on the world stage, representing prime ministers, presidents, and activists alike from her home base in London, and doing it all with a sharp wardrobe and an unapologetically feminine appreciation for bold lipsticks and nail colors. Clooney’s beauty evolution proves that intelligence and glamour aren’t mutually exclusive concepts, an ultimate example of multitudinal moxie. Legally advising Julian Assange in one moment and posing in a designer gown at Cannes the next? The ever-relevant meme says it best — a girl (woman) who can do both.

Born Amal Alamuddin, she spent her illustrious career racking up all sorts of international accolades through her impactful legal work. In 2013, she met actor George Clooney, who swept her up in a whirlwind romance that catapulted the lawyer to international household name status. These days, she’s just as synonymous with her human rights efforts as she is with her thick, voluminous curls and signature red lip color.

Ahead, explore Clooney’s complete beauty evolution.

All Business, 2012

Picture here a year before even meeting her now-husband, Clooney’s barrister style was top-notch. She brought gravitas and strategy to the courtroom — as well as plum nail polish and the best cool-toned lipstick.

Raspberry Lips, 2013

Bold lip colors and fun finishes have always been in the Clooney playbook, like this shiny berry-toned shade she wore out to dinner at the very start of her romance.

Lip Gloss & Hard Launch, 2014

What makeup and hairstyle does one wear to this high-profile of a relationship hard launch? Though they were already engaged by the time they made an appearance together at a charity event in Venice, this was their first official industry outing as a couple. Accordingly, Clooney kept it sleek and low-key with warm blush, a deep side-part, and lightweight lipgloss.

Festive Tones, 2015

By 2015, Clooney was a regular at all the most major events, and as such, she started playing around with her beauty style. For a Charlotte Tilbury event in 2015, she paired oxblood nails and smoky eye makeup with a cool, silver jumpsuit.

Red Lips On The Red Carpet, 2016

Opting for a warmer, more orange-toned red lipstick at the Cannes International Film Festival, Clooney garnered all sorts of new fans who admired her classic appeal and love for brights.

Pregnant & Glowing, 2017

Luminous doesn’t even begin to cover how glowy Clooney looked throughout her entire pregnancy. Even amid a pack of photographers, she maintained her ever-present composure, smiling through a darker red lipstick and big, voluminous curls.

Refined At The Royal Wedding, 2018

Clooney stayed on the low-key side for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale royal wedding, preferring to let her dandelion-yellow dress and fascinator do all the talking. Her curls were looser than usual, brushed out and glossy, while her makeup is defined but demure.

A-Plus Arches, 2019

There’s a lot to envy about Clooney, and her perfectly-sculpted eyebrows definitely make the list’s top 10. With a sharp arch and strong, consistent color, they’re some of the best brows in Hollywood — maybe anywhere.

Side-Parted Spirals, 2021

Fact: Red lipstick doesn’t have to necessarily be super bold. Just look at this less-opaque, low-shine version Clooney wore in 2021. It’s still eye-catching, but doesn’t commandeer her entire look. Meanwhile, her spiral-shaped curls fall over one eye.

Faux Flapper Bob, 2022

Gatsby who? Clooney’s faux-bob, pinned up like a flapper, was one of the best celebrity beauty moments of 2022. Not only was it a fun way to change up her hair without actually cutting it, but it helped show off all the dimension in her color.

Golden Goddess, 2023

These days, Clooney alternates between warm, beachy browns and nudes and her beloved bright red lipsticks. Coupled with her just-dyed new hair color, she’s entering the second half of her 40s in style.