One of the coolest things about Alicia Keys has always been her ability to take the trendy and timeless alike and stamp them both with her unique sense of self. Just look at the music that first made her famous back in the early 2000s — she managed to take classic piano performances and fuse them with modern R&B sounds and her own highly personal lyrics. She takes that approach with virtually everything she does, and that includes her red carpet looks, too. At the Aug. 8 Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice, Keys’ French curls updo tapped into the power of a current craze while adding some of her own traditional charm at the same time.

Keys arrived at L.A.’s DGA Theater Complex in a black two-piece skirt set, there to support friend Zoë Kravitz in her directorial debut. Keys’ ensemble was undoubtedly summery — who could blame her in this heat? — and she underscored the vibe with her tall, braid-accented updo. It looks like most of Keys’ hair was gathered just above her crown in a classic bun, with larger swaths left loose around her face. They’re plaited about halfway down, where they give way to some perfectly-shaped spiral curls through the ends.

INFO 1/2

Technically, French curls are defined by the use of spiral-shaped braiding hair, but it can absolutely be done with hot tools to shape the ends, too. It’s unclear which route Keys went, but the effect is the same. French curls are enjoying a real moment right now, both on social media and with the celebrity set. Stars like Ciara, Halle Bailey, and Zaya Wade have all tried the look out in recent months, each proving how versatile the trend can really be. In Keys’ case, brilliantly combining the timeless simplicity of a bun with the curled-end braids makes for one truly excellent summer hairstyle. She even added a soft side-part.

The “No One” singer likes to play things pretty low-key these days in general, and doesn’t pop up at public-facing events too terribly often. It’s looks like these, though, that make fans wish she was a weekly red carpet regular.