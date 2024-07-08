Alicia Keys is an artist through and through, and she’s always channeled her creativity into her aesthetics — even back in the earliest days of her mammoth career. You could spend an entire afternoon scouring photos from her 23 years in the industry and be hard-pressed to find two similar red carpet looks, let alone a single identical match. But for as much effort as Keys puts into her professional hairstyle and ensembles, there’s just as much care and intention in her off-duty beauty choices. In a new picture carousel recapping how she spent June 2024, Keys’ pigtail braids-focused selfie serve as both the perfect cover photo for the Instagram post and the ultimate sporty summer hair inspiration.

Based on both the selfie’s rugged background and Keys’ red athletic tank top, it seems like the legendary singer-songwriter was spending some time indulging in outdoor activities when she paused to snap the photo. Her makeup is minimal (if she’s wearing any at all) as per usual, while big gold tube hoops add a little touch of glamour to what looks like a hiking look. Immediately, though, the eye is drawn to her sleek pigtail braids, evenly plaited down either side of her sharp center part.

The braids start high up on her head, roughly at the same level as her crown, and are positioned to start about an inch or so back from her ears. Rather than starting the weaving directly, her hair is sectioned off, secured with a twist or invisible band, then then braided all the way to the ends. They’re noticeably smooth, glossy, and completely frizz-free — all of which you can see even through the retro-style Huji filter app used.

Pigtail braids are a popular choice for when someone wants to elevate a sporty hairstyle because it’s more intricate and involved than a simple ponytail or even a single three-plait, but the Keys Soulcare founder doesn’t stop there. Check out how carefully arranged her baby hairs are. They’re artfully swirled in different directions along her hairline, then gelled down into place to ensure no movement during her (presumed) hike.

Her red carpet hairstyles are one thing, but Keys considers the small yet impactful details in even her most casual moments.