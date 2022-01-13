Everyone knows Adele is a powerhouse in the music industry — she has all the Grammy wins (15 to be exact) to prove it. What you might not know, however, is the fact that she’s a low-key style star. Over the years, the singer has worn several impeccable fashion ensembles both on and off the red carpet. To remind yourself of her sartorial prowess, just take a look at Adele’s outfits in ‘Oh My God.’ This is the second official music video from the star’s best-selling album 30. With help of her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, the singer wore three OMG-worthy looks (no pun intended). As the song progressed in intensity, so too did the impact of her outfits.

In the video, she wore a mixture of luxe pieces from labels like Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton, and Vivienne Westwood. If you’re an Adele fan, you know the singer, in the past, has embraced brands of all types, from Reformation to Proenza Schouler to Dior. She abstains from dedicating her personal style to a singular designer and even goes so far as to turn down brand endorsement deals. This is to say that when Adele wears something, you know she actually loves said items. Perhaps this is why Adele feels so real and powerful both in music and fashion — she stays true to herself.

Without further ado, see all of Adele’s outfits from her new ‘Oh My God’ music video. And if you’re feeling inspired by her looks, shop her exact pieces (or close alternatives) ahead.

A Polka Dot Moment

About 10 seconds into the video, Adele emerges in a gauzy polka dot bow blouse, which was layered over a black corset and an empire waist maxi skirt. The three-part ensemble was custom-made for the singer by British-American designer Harris Reed, who has a penchant for gender-fluid fashion. Adele completed her outfit with four celestial-themed Missoma x Harris Reed baubles and a pair of polka dot tulle heels from Bella Belle, which echoed back to the print of her sheer top.

When the video came out, Reed wrote on his Instagram: “Going into 2022, it was so important for me to continue working with artists who made me not only dream but also feel seen. I am beyond humbled and still a total loss for words to announce my first client of 2022 is the incredibly magnificent, talented, supportive, and probably the funniest person I’ve ever met, @adele.”

A Glamorous Capelet

For the second verse, Adele wore a custom Louis Vuitton brocade gown with a white capelet. The dramatic ensemble was loosely inspired by a runway look from the fashion house’s Spring 2022 collection. For accessories, the singer wore a pair of Louis Vuitton B Blossom mother of pearl earrings (hello, pearlcore trend) and black leather opera gloves for additional glamour.

A Princess Ball Gown

Adele ended her music video on a high note with a stunning ball gown, which was custom-made by couture virtuoso Vivienne Westwood. The piece appeared as black in the video, but behind-the-scenes snaps showed that the dress was actually made from a glossy, crimson red fabric. The singer then wore a tulle bolero in a similar red shade. For jewelry, she wore a glistening set of diamond Cartier earrings as well as a bespoke diamond ring from Beladora.