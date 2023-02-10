We’re in the middle of New York Fashion Week madness, but one can’t forget about another major event going down on Sunday, Feb. 12: the Super Bowl LVII. Over 100 million viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles, although the real draw for us non-sports folks (myself included) is always the halftime performance. This year, Rihanna will take the stage and in preparation for her big moment, on Feb. 9 she attended a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center to promote the show. While on stage, Rihanna wore lace-up python heels from Gianvito Rossi — a label beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton.

Rihanna’s shoes were custom made for her, which doesn’t come as a surprise as the singer has access to a Rolodex of lauded designers. As Rossi’s current selection of lace-up sandals only wrap around the ankles, the customization aspect allowed for RiRi’s laces to climb all the way up her thighs in dramatic fashion. It seemed that the star wanted her footwear to match her crocodile jacquard knit skirt from Alaïa and she casually wore an oversized shearling aviator jacket sans shirt from the same label.

The items came from the brand’s Winter-Spring 2023 collection and this wasn’t the first time she wore Alaïa. Back in April 2022, fans will vividly recall Rihanna rocking a fierce red lace catsuit from the house for her Vogue cover. Lastly, while posing for photos on stage, the singer shined in Messika rings and Maria Tash earrings.

Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images

Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images

Rihanna’s latest look and appearance is already drumming up excitement for her halftime show. When her stylist Jahleel Weaver shared a photo of the ensemble on Instagram, fans immediately flocked to the comment section with heart eye emojis and praises — the post itself has 25.9k likes and counting!

As you wait to see what Rihanna will wear during her halftime performance — there will definitely be multiple outfit changes — shop similar lace-up snake print heels ahead, should you want a pair for your own wardrobe.