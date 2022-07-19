While vacationing in Europe, celebrities have provided ample inspiration for curating your warm-weather wardrobe. Take Amal Clooney, for example, who has shown her adoration for breathable graphic print mini dresses while on a romantic Italian getaway with her husband. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie, who touched down in Italy too, confirmed that the dress-over-pants look is both comfortable and fashionable. The latest star to join the laundry list of celebs traveling to Italy was Adele, whose printed matching set stood out from the crowd. (She was spotted chatting with friends while on vacation with her boyfriend Rich Paul in Porto Cervo.)

Before she boarded a boat for a day on the Mediterranean Sea, Adele gave fans a rare glimpse of her playful, summertime look. For the singer, the secret for keeping cool and looking put together was simple: slip into a printed two-piece set. Adele’s patterned teal number came from the Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza collaboration, which celebrates summertime in the coastal Spanish city, and consisted of a semi-sheer button-down shirt and cropped straight-leg trousers. If you look closely at the garments, you’ll also notice red and orange hued shells printed throughout.

To complete her boat-day ensemble, the singer reached for her Saint Laurent Raffia tote bag, which makes for a great summer bag if you have lots to bring with you to the beach. She also sported a pair of classic wayfarer sunglasses and covered her wrists in Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets.

If you have a sun-filled vacation on the calendar, copy Adele’s easy-to-wear outfit formula by stocking your travel wardrobe with matching two-piece sets. The key is to find items that are made with breathable materials such as linen, silk, or a lightweight cotton. If your personal style leans more neutral, look for muted prints. For maximalists, on the other hand, go bold like Adele did with over-the-top colors and patterns that will make you stand out no matter where you’re vacationing. In the edit ahead, you’ll find Adele’s exact two-piece set, plus a few TZR-approved alternatives to make curating your summer vacation wardrobe a breeze.

