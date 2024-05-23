Tennis phenom and new beauty brand founder Serena Williams is known for displaying signature style both on and off the courts. She’s never shied away from making a statement with her looks, whether that means wearing a tulle Off White tutu at the U.S. Open or a glamorous gold Balenciaga gown at the 2024 Met Gala. She simply cannot help turning heads wherever she turns up. But it’s not just her wardrobe choices that we’re watching out for, but her beauty looks as well. Her artful nails (think bold colors, charms, and decals) have been a favorite form of Williams’ creative expression for years, so it was actually pretty surprising that she’s switched things up and embraced a much more subdued nail trend: the short French manicure.

Williams joins the growing list of celebrities going shorter with their nail length these days. Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz, and Selena Gomez are among those who have been proudly rocking short styles of late. For some this may be a more practical choice, for others it’s part of the overall move to a more minimal aesthetic. But based on the fact that the champion athlete, mom, and entrepreneur wears so many hats, we’re willing to bet on the former — especially since her red carpet appearances (a blue fur coat and diamonds for Paris Fashion Week and a beaded black dress and gloves for a post-Oscars party, for example) don’t show signs of her making a permanent transition to simpler style.

Make no mistake: Williams is still as passionate as ever about her nails always being on point. Though a bit more subtle than some of her past styles, her current short French manicure is freshly polished and expertly groomed. If you’re taking DIY approach to a similar mani, follow Williams’ lead and get meticulous about your nail shape and length. Of course, you can always take a short cut and pick-up a press-on style for instant gratification.

While we’re loving Williams’ shorter, simpler, nails, we’re also anxiously awaiting to see what the manicure aficionado will turn up with next. Her fashion and beauty statements always feel like a breath of fresh air, so we know it won’t be long before she shows us the next big nail trend.