For the 2025 Tony Awards, host Cynthia Erivo walked the red carpet in a regal Schiaparelli dress embellished with pearls and crystals. The elegant gown was the primary influence for Erivo’s makeup look. “The makeup direction was really led by the dress,” celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin said in a statement. “The oyster pearls and nude, peachy velvet set the tone of the overall ethereal look.” To complement the tones of Erivo’s Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 haute couture look, Simkin opted for glowing base makeup, fluttery lashes, and a tonal lip.

To create a hydrated, glowing, pearlescent base, Simkin used TirTir Milk Skin Toner followed by the brand’s Ceramic Milk Ampoule. Then, Simkin applied TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation in the shades 43N and 45W, blending the two shades for a semi-matte finish that didn’t look too heavy on the skin.

Simkin used two separate strip lashes to create a customized eye look. “I first used Kiss Lash Couture The Muses in Noblesse [which are] faux silk featherlight lashes,” Simkin shared. “I then cut the Kiss Lash Couture Masterpiece in Avant-Garde, faux mink fiber lashes that are voluminous and extra curly, into spiky clusters. I used the Kiss Superstick Lash Adhesive then applied three pieces along the lash line for added dimension.”

Joanna Simkin

Joanna Simkin

The rest of Erivo’s eye makeup was kept simple and soft to allow her highlighted skin and lashes to remain the focal point of the overall look. Simkin finished off the makeup with a tonal lip that reflected the gown’s color palette to create a cohesive look.